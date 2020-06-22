24 hours in pictures, 22 June 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/12 Members of the SAPS can be seen reacting to protesting Taxi drivers that had burnt tires and blocked traffic along the R55 during a protest, 22 June 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 2/12 Taxis parked outside Bree Taxi rank in Johannesburg, 22 June 2020, on government’s R1.135 billion relief fund announced on Friday. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 3/12 A Taxi is seen leaving Olievenhoutbosch where Taxi drivers have been protesting along the R55, 22 June 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 4/12 Stranded taxi commuters queue outside a Rea Vaya bus station at Thokoza Park in Soweto in Johannesburg, 22 June 2020, after taxi shutdown on government’s R1.135 billion relief fund announced on Friday. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 5/12 Aerial view showing a man walking past graves in the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in Manaus on June 21, 2020. The novel coronavirus has killed at least 464,423 people worldwide since the outbreak began in China last December, being Brazil Latin America’s worsthit country with 49,976 deaths from 1,067,579 cases. (Photo by MICHAEL DANTAS / AFP) 6/12 Inter Milan’s English midfielder Ashley Young (Top) collides with Sampdoria’s Uruguayan midfielder Gaston Ramirez during the Italian Serie A football match Inter vs Sampdoria, played on June 21, 2020 at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, behind closed doors as the country gradually eases its lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP) 7/12 A participant uses a laser as people take part in a march in memory of Steve Maia Canico, on June 21, 2020, in Nantes, western France, one year after the 24-year-old disappeared after falling into the Loire river following a police raid during France’s annual “Fete de la Musique” (Music Festival). Steve Maia Canico went missing on the night of June 21-22, 2019, after police in the western city of Nantes moved in to disperse techno music fans attending a free concert during France’s “Fete de la Musique”. (Photo by Sebastien SALOM-GOMIS / AFP) 8/12 An Indian fighter jet flies over a mountain range near Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh, on June 22, 2020. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said June 20 that his country was “hurt and angry” after a border clash with China that left 20 troops dead, and warned that the army has been given free reign to respond to any new violence. (Photo by Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP) 9/12 A person offers groceries to some employees of abattoir company Toennies are seen during their quarantine at their residential homes in the district Suerenheide of Verl on June 22, 2020. The company stopped its production after more than a thousand of employees were tested positive on the novel coronavirus. The German government banned the use of subcontractors in the meat industry after a string of coronavirus infections among mainly foreign slaughterhouse workers sparked alarm already in May 2020. “It’s time to clean up the sector,” Labour Minister Hubertus Heil said. From January 1, 2021 abattoirs and meat processing plants will have to directly employ their workers, putting an end to the controversial practice of relying on chains of subcontractors to supply labourers from abroad, often from Bulgaria and Romania. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) 10/12 A view shows shared electric scooters parked in front of the Coliseum monument on June 22, 2020 in Rome, as the country eases its lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. With deconfinement and good weather, self-service shared electric scooters have invaded the streets of Rome in recent days, a novelty in the Eternal City, which in turn is discovering the joys and nuisances of new forms of mobility. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP) 11/12 Tunisian protesters clash with security forces as they demonstrate in the southern city of Tataouine on June 22, 2020 demanding authorities make good on a 2017 promise to provide jobs in the gas and oil sector to thousands of unemployed. Tunisian security forces clashed for a second day with protesters demanding jobs and the release of an activist in Tunisia’s marginalised south, after weeks of tensions. The protests come as Tunisia, until now largely spared the worst of the novel coronavirus, faces tensions within its coalition government and the impact of restrictions imposed to combat the spread of the pandemic that have accentuated inequalities. (Photo by FATHI NASRI / AFP) 12/12 A worker cleans volcanic ash off the stupas at the Borobudur temple in Magelang Regency on June 22, 2020, a day after Mount Merapi erupted in nearby Sleman, sending a plume of ash into the sky. Indonesia’s Mount Merapi, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, erupted twice on June 21, sending clouds of grey ash 6,000 metres into the sky, the country’s geological agency said. (Photo by AGUNG SUPRIYANTO / AFP)

