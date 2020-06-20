Multimedia 20.6.2020 04:26 pm

Joburg Zoo’s gorilla undergoes surgery

First surgery of its kind in South Africa

The surgery was to remove polyps from the 35-year-old gorilla’s nasal passages.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
24 hours in pictures, 19 June 2020 19.6.2020
24 hours in pictures, 18 June 2020 18.6.2020
24 hours in pictures, 17 June 2020 17.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 