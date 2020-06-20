Joburg Zoo’s gorilla undergoes surgery

The surgery was to remove polyps from the 35-year-old gorilla’s nasal passages.
1/7
Johannesburg Zoo’s western lowland gorilla Makokou undergoes surgery, 20 June 2020, at the zoo’s veterinary theatre in Johannesburg. The surgery, the first of its kind in South Africa, was to remove polyps from the 35-year-old gorilla’s nasal passages. Picture: Michel Bega
2/7
A dart gun is prepared to subdue Johannesburg Zoo’s western lowland gorilla Makokou before it undergoes surgery, 20 June 2020, at the zoo’s veterinary theatre in Johannesburg. The surgery, the first of its kind in South Africa, was to remove polyps from the 35-year-old gorilla’s nasal passages. Picture: Michel Bega
3/7
Johannesburg Zoo’s western lowland gorilla Makokou is transported to the zoo’s veterinary theatre to undergo surgery, 20 June 2020, in Johannesburg. The surgery, the first of its kind in South Africa, was to remove polyps from the 35-year-old gorilla’s nasal passages. Picture: Michel Bega
4/7
Johannesburg Zoo’s western lowland gorilla Makokou is transported to the zoo’s veterinary theatre to undergo surgery, 20 June 2020, in Johannesburg. The surgery, the first of its kind in South Africa, was to remove polyps from the 35-year-old gorilla’s nasal passages. Picture: Michel Bega
5/7
Johannesburg Zoo’s western lowland gorilla Makokou undergoes surgery, 20 June 2020, at the zoo’s veterinary theatre in Johannesburg. The surgery, the first of its kind in South Africa, was to remove polyps from the 35-year-old gorilla’s nasal passages. Picture: Michel Bega
6/7
Johannesburg Zoo’s western lowland gorilla Makokou undergoes surgery, 20 June 2020, at the zoo’s veterinary theatre in Johannesburg. The surgery, the first of its kind in South Africa, was to remove polyps from the 35-year-old gorilla’s nasal passages. Picture: Michel Bega
7/7
Johannesburg Zoo’s western lowland gorilla Makokou undergoes surgery, 20 June 2020, at the zoo’s veterinary theatre in Johannesburg. The surgery, the first of its kind in South Africa, was to remove polyps from the 35-year-old gorilla’s nasal passages. Picture: Michel Bega
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.