24 hours in pictures, 19 June 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 A cyclist rides a bike as heavy frost covers the grass as the sun rises on a freezing winter morning, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 19 June 2020. The high altitude of the city coupled with still nights and below zero centigrade temperatures makes for amazing frosty mornings for months during the winter period. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 2/10 Emily, a cook with the South African Chef Kobus van der Merwe of the Wolfgat restaurant on the beach in Paternoster, works on a steamy load of freshly cooked mussels in the restaurant’s kitchen on June 18, 2020. Under normal circumstances Wolfgat, that in 2019 won the best world restaurant award for its unique back-to-basics cooking, can serve a maximum of 20 sitting guests, a tantalising seven-course meal using ingredients foraged from the sea, such as seaweed and beach succulents and berries. The pressure of the national lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus has weighed-in on the restaurant. Opened in 2016, about half of its customers have been foreigners and its remote location means they aren’t on the map for takeaways from affluent Cape Town diners. In a bid to stay afloat the restaurant started producing an immersive box with an assortment of snacks for deliveries to Cape Town, which was difficult logistically and they charged half the regular price. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) 3/10 This aerial photo shows yoga enthusiasts practising yoga at a park in Handan in China’s northern Hebei province on June 19, 2020, ahead of International Yoga Day celebrated annually on June 21. (Photo by STR / AFP) 4/10 Sylvester Ncube from Ottawa Creek Spur in Edenglen putting the finishing touches on their preparations for opening for business amid Covid -19 measures being relaxed soon, 19 June 2020. The new regulations will allow for restaurants to serve meals under strict conditions. Spur will be enforcing social distancing of all their tables, only using every second one and using designated directions for walkways, they have screen dividers and a strict sanitising and food delivery protocol that the staff will be trained in. Picture: Neil McCartney 5/10 A man wearing a beard imprinted facemask as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus walks along a street in New Delhi on June 19, 2020. India has recorded more than 380,000 cases of COVID-19, the fourth-highest in the world, with over 12,500 deaths, health ministry data show. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) 6/10 A woman can be seen waiting for her order to be prepared at an Ocean Basket restaurant at the Mall@Reds that is allowing collections for the first time during the national lockdown, 19 June 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 7/10 An empty restaurant that has not been operating since the start of the national lockdown, 19 June 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 8/10 A bullfinch bird sees himself in the mirror of a car in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck on June 19, 2020. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) 9/10 Residents queue at a food distribution organised by volunteers of the Lavender Hill Sport and Recreation Foundation in Lavender Hill, Cape Town, on June 19, 2020. The organisation chaired by Mark Nicholson, who doubles as well as a football coach, reaches hundreds of children and adults daily since the beginning of the lockdown, in a community divided by gang violence. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) 10/10 A man stands at a street with a Stalin-era skyscraper in the background in Moscow on June 19, 2020, amid the outbreak of COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.