24 hours in pictures, 18 June 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/12 Aston Villa’s English defender Tyrone Mings wears a jersey with “Black Live matter” during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Sheffield United at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on June 17, 2020. The Premier League makes its eagerly anticipated return today after 100 days in lockdown but behind closed doors due to coronavirus restrictions. (Photo by CARL RECINE / POOL / AFP) 2/12 A member of the groundstaff sprays a corner flag with a disinfectant during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on June 17, 2020. The Premier League makes its eagerly anticipated return today after 100 days in lockdown but behind closed doors due to coronavirus restrictions. (Photo by PETER POWELL / POOL / AFP) 3/12 Former VBS Mutual Bank chair Tshifhiwa Matodzi and his accomplices appear at Palm Ridge Regional Court in Johannesburg, 18 June 2020, after charges of theft of billions of rands from the bank. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 4/12 A worker from the Voortrekker Monment can be seen cleaning the Paul Kruger Statue in Church Square that was vandalised with red spray paint, 18 June 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 5/12 The Paul Kruger Statue in Church Square can be seen after it was vandalised with the words “Killer Killer” spray painted on to it, 18 June 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 6/12 Russian military cadets and servicemen wearing face masks and gloves take part in a rehearsal for June 24 military parade marking Soviet victory in World War II, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, at Dvortsovaya Square in Saint Petersburg on June 17, 2020. (Photo by OLGA MALTSEVA / AFP) 7/12 A young Syrian man performs a “parcours”, an obstacle course method derived from military training, over the ruins of a building destroyed during past shelling by pro-regime forces, in the town of Binnish in the country’s northwestern Idlib province, on June 17, 2020. (Photo by Abdulaziz KETAZ / AFP) 8/12 Learners from Pretoria Girls High protest against racism at their school on the school premises, 18 June 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 9/12 A municipal worker wears a face mask and shield at the Bosa neighborhood, one of the areas with more COVID-19 cases in Bogota, on June 17, 2020. Bogota is on alert for the high occupation of intensive care units amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP) 10/12 SAPS, TMPD and SANDF members perform a roadblock on the R21 in Pretoria, 18 June 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles 11/12 This picture made available by the Iranian armed forces office on June 18, 2020 shows a missile hitting a target ship during an Iranian military exercise in the Gulf of Oman. Iran test-fired a “new generation” of cruise missiles on June 18, the navy said, in the first such military exercises since 19 sailors were killed last month in a friendly fire incident. The armed forces’ website published pictures of the exercises in the Gulf of Oman showing missiles being fired from a warship and the back of a truck, and a vessel exploding out at sea. A statement said both short- and long-range missiles were test-fired, some reportedly hitting targets at a distance 280 kilometres (174 miles) away. (Photo by Iranian Army office / AFP) 12/12 TMPD Officers search through a street trader’s belongings that was found selling goods without a permit, 18 June 2020, Sunnyside, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

