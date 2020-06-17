24 hours in pictures, 17 June 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 Surfers carry their boards as they brave the cold waters at sunrise in Muizenberg, Cape Town, on June 16, 2020. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) 2/10 Passengers (top C) sit in a ferris wheel as a rainbow appears during sunset after a rain shower in Hong Kong on June 16, 2020. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP) 3/10 Residents of an informal settlement along the Hennops River in Centurion known as the Bagarezi can be seen keeping warm by a fire during the cold front that hit Gauteng, 17 June 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 4/10 A retired fighter waits her turn to receive food donated by different organizations to help these athletes due to the crisis of the coronavirus in Mexico City, Mexico, 16 June 2020. The Ghost made this food delivery possible by contacting various agencies that wanted to help these active and retired athletes. With the arenas and gyms closed and without other economic entrances from which to help themselves, Mexican fighters, like thousands of workers in this country, have been hit hard by the health and economic crisis caused by COVID-19. Picture: EPA-EFE/Jorge Nunez 5/10 City Power dismantles illegal connections at Rabie Ridge and Kanana informal settlements in Johannesburg, 17 June 2020. City Power Revenue Protection Unit was assisted by SANDF, SAPS and JMPD to cut off illegal connections in the area. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 6/10 Visitors look at panda at the Zoo in Moscow, Russia, 16 June 2020. The Moscow Zoo re-opened after quarantine and more than two months of closure due to the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV 7/10 Undertakers carry a coffin during the funeral proceedings for a COVID-19 coronavirus victim at a Mosque in Cape Town, on June 16, 2020. Most of South Africa’s infections — around two-thirds — are found in the Western Cape province, a popular tourist destination home to the coastal city of Cape Town. WHO said on June 11, 2020 that the pandemic was accelerating on the continent and that 10 of the 54 countries on the continent are currently driving the numbers. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) 8/10 South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun rides a tricycle electric car, dubbed Echo-ev, during a visit to an e-mobility research center at Daema EV Industrial Complex in Yeonggwang, South Jeolla Province, South Korea, 17 June 2020. The model is for export to the Philippines. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP 9/10 A man walks close to a mural of a human skull in Woodstock on June 12, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. The Western Cape accounts for more than 66% of the nation’s COVID-19 cases and more than 76% of associated deaths. (Photo by Gallo Images/Nardus Engelbrecht) 10/10 Aerial view of commuters lining up to cross to the United States at the San Ysidro crossing port in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico on June 16, 2020, amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Officials from both countries confirmed today that travel restrictions to non essential crossings at the US-Mexico border will be extended an additional month. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP)

