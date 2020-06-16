24 hours in pictures, 16 June 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/12 Demonstrators stand next to the statue of Louis Botha on horseback, the first prime minister of the Union of South Africa, during a demonstration calling for the removal of the statue in front of the South African Parliament, in Cape Town on June 16, 2020. (Photo by Marco LONGARI / AFP) 2/12 Black lives matter placards can be seen on the locked gates leading to the Union Building lawns, 16 June 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 3/12 A black lives matter picket on Rivonia road in Sandton, 16 June 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney 4/12 Residents from Eersterust in Pretoria can be seen during a march to the home of Evelyn de Kok who was found dead on Sunday, 16 June 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles 5/12 Mmusi Maimane visits the Hector Pieterson memorial in Soweto on Youth Day, 16 June 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney 6/12 Elvis Presley memorabilia is on display at the Julien’s Auctions house in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 15 June 2020. An auction of famous musician’s guitars and personal items will take place on 19 and 20 June. Picture: EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT 7/12 A picture taken with a drone shows a general view of giant slides at Ancol amusement park amid an easing of the large scale coronavirus restrictions in Jakarta, Indonesia, 15 June 2020. Indonesian government has started to ease COVID-19 lock-down restrictions in an effort to restart the economies and help people in their daily routines after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM 8/12 A humboldt penguin passes social distancing measures at the penguin enclosure in London Zoo at Regents Park in London, Britain, 15 June 2020. As lockdown is eased more shops and businesses including zoos are re-opening in the UK on 15 June 2020. The Zoo is re-opened to two thousand pre-booked visitors at a time per day over two session. The zoo has been been closed for three months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL 9/12 Residents enjoy a sunny day at Bornitsky quarry, amid the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Leningrad region, Russia, 15 June 2020. Bornitsky quarry and ‘Martian landscapes’ were formed as a result of limestone mining for the construction of houses, and the stone was also used in the construction of the Kazan Cathedral in St. Petersburg. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV 10/12 Sunset hues fall on the landmark Sydney Opera House as it is seen in a reflection from Circular Quay, usually packed with tourists, in Sydney on June 16, 2020. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) 11/12 A Stanfords employee arranges globe maps after opening its doors in London, Britain, 15 June 2020. Retail stores have begun to re-open their doors across the UK after three months of lockdown. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA 12/12 Demonstrators march for justice For Tshego Pule outside the Roodepoort Police station in Johannesburg, June 2020, after the body of Tshegofatso Pule, eight months pregnant, was found hanging from a tree in an open veld by a community member in the veld in Durban Deep in Roodepoort. Picture; Ngel Sibanda

