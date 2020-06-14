48 hours in pictures, 14 June 2020

8/12

A visitor wearing a face mask looks at Claude Monet’s painting ‘The Nymphs’ on display at the Palazzo Ducale (Doge’s Palace) in Genoa, Italy, 12 June 2020. The artwork is part of the exhibition ‘5 minuti con Monet. A tu per tu con le Ninfee’ (lit.: 5 minutes with Monet. Face to face with the water lilies), designed to transform social distancing into an opportunity, allowing the visitor to admire the work, installed in the center of a room, alone. Monet is considered one of the founders of the French impressionism movement. Photo by: EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO