48 hours in pictures, 14 June 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.
News in pictures
Black Lives Matter (BLM) Solidarity holds a vigil at Constitution Hill to mourn the loss of Black Lives, 14 June 2020. The vigil also included voices for Tshegofasto Pule and Elma Robyn Montsumi, who were both victims of gender based violence. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
A man wearing a pink tutu rides a bicycle past the Coliseum monument as he takes part in a “Rome Pride LGBTI” flashmob on June 13, 2020 in Rome, as the country eases its lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP
US Military Academy cadets toss their hats at the end of the graduation ceremony where US President Donald Trump served as the commencement speaker, in West Point, New York, on June 13, 2020. Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP
A Thai Buddhist monk disassembles a discarded radio receiver next to electronic waste collected for recycling at Wat Chak Daeng temple in Samut Prakan province, Thailand, 03 June 2020 (issued 14 June 2020). Thailand is one of the world’s largest contributors to plastic and electronic waste, exceeding 400,000 tons of hazardous waste from electronic appliances. Thailand’s Advanced Info Service (AIS), a mobile phone operator company, launched its electronic wastes disposal campaign by setting up recycled bins across the country and encouraging people to drop off their electronic waste such as broken mobile phones, earphones, adaptors, old tablets, batteries and other e-waste. Photo by: EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
A photo taken with a drone shows people painting an ‘All Black Lives Matter’ mural on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California, USA, 13 June 2020. An eyewitness video showing the deadly arrest of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis on 25 May sparked worldwide protests against police brutality. Photo by: EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA
A picture taken with a slow shutter speed shows a column of ashes and smoke and a flow of lava erupt from Sangay volcano at the Sangay National Park in Morona Santiago, Ecuador, 13 June 2020. This phenomenon has been persistent since the reactivation of the volcano in May 2019. Photo by: EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome
Cardboard cutouts of supporters are placed on empty seats during Round 2 of the Australian Football League (AFL) match between the Brisbane Lions and the Fremantle Dockers at The Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, 13 June 2020. AFL games are currently being held behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on mass gatherings. Photo by: EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND
A visitor wearing a face mask looks at Claude Monet’s painting ‘The Nymphs’ on display at the Palazzo Ducale (Doge’s Palace) in Genoa, Italy, 12 June 2020. The artwork is part of the exhibition ‘5 minuti con Monet. A tu per tu con le Ninfee’ (lit.: 5 minutes with Monet. Face to face with the water lilies), designed to transform social distancing into an opportunity, allowing the visitor to admire the work, installed in the center of a room, alone. Monet is considered one of the founders of the French impressionism movement. Photo by: EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO
People participate in the Unteilbar (indivisible) Solidarity Chain demonstration in Berlin, Germany, 14 June 2020. Demonstrators called for action on numerous of social and economical issues, such as better working conditions, fair tax policy debt relief, protection for refugees and a societal pact against racism, anti-Semitism and right-wing terrorism. The participants held bands of tape between one another in distances of three meter as a health safety measure, to form a nine kilometer line from the German capital district of Mitte to Kreuzberg. Photo by: EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER
Nepalese bee keeper Sambhu Bahadur Karki collects honey at his bee farm in Tarkeshwor village in Kathmandu, Nepal, 14 June 2020. Sambhu hes been doing bee farming and producing honey at his farm since 13 years. He produces around 5,000 kilograms of honey per year and sells Nrs. 700/- (USD 7/-) per kilogram at the market. The European Union countries, Japan and the US are the major import markets for Nepali honey. Photo by: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Heavy rain and hailstorm hit Budapest, Hungary, 14 June 2020. The traffic in several parts of the Hungarian capital was paralysed due to an unprecedented torrential rain in the Hungarian capital. Photo by: EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh
