24 hours in pictures, 11 June 2020

10/12

An Indian migrant labourer woman from Chhattisgarh state feeds her child as they wait to go back their native places at an open ground, in Jammu, India, 11 June 2020. Hundreds of migrant labourers struck in Jammu who have left their rented houses to go back to their native places allege that the landlords are not allowing them to get back after they left the rented houses and now labourers along with families are spending nights in open ground from past five days. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH