24 hours in pictures, 11 June 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.
News in pictures
LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 11: A man cycles past graffiti that reads ‘ ‘I can’t Breathe’ in Shoreditch on June 11, 2020 in London, England. As the British government further relaxes Covid-19 lockdown measures in England, this week sees preparations being made to open non-essential stores and Transport for London handing out face masks to commuters. International travelers arriving in the UK will face a 14-day quarantine period. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
POOLE, ENGLAND – JUNE 11: Two scouts arrive to show their support for the Lord Baden-Powell statue on June 11, 2020 in Poole, United Kingdom. The statue of Robert Baden-Powell on Poole Quay is to be placed in “safe storage” following concerns about his racial views and “Nazi sympathies. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
A handout picture made available by Extinction Rebellion shows green coloured water of the Spree river near the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, 11 June 2020. According to a press release of Extinction Rebellion rivers have been and are contaminated by coal extraction. The activists poored the dye stuff uranine to the river during a protest campaign to draw attention to the far-reaching damage caused by coal extraction to people and the environment. EPA-EFE/LUCA STROZZI
Pigeons fly over as they look for grains offered by donors in Mumbai, India, 11 June 2020. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
People wearing protective masks exercise at a park gym in Bangkok, Thailand, 11 June 2020. Thailand is in the third phase of the lockdown easing measures, reopening most businesses to gradually restart the economy, whilst still observing social distancing, as the number of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease infections dropped. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Runners wearing protective masks jog past a sign reminding park visitors to maintain social distance at a park in Bangkok, Thailand, 11 June 2020. Thailand is in the third phase of the lockdown easing measures, reopening most businesses to gradually restart the economy, whilst still observing social distancing, as the number of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease infections dropped. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Pakistani boys pack mangoes at a fruit and vegetable market in Hyderabad, Pakistan, , a day ahead of World day against Child Labor, on 11 June 2020. According to media reports, despite the legislations that greatly limit child labor and indentured servitude, some 1.1 million children, aged four to fourteen, keep the country’s factories operating, often working under squalid conditions. EPA-EFE/NADEEM KHAWAR
Medical staffs wearing protective suits bring a patient infected with the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causing the COVID-19 disease arrives at the City General Hospital 8 September in Skopje, North Macedonia, 11 June 2020. The number of newly infected COVID-19 patients in the North Macedonia is still more than one hundred per day in last two weeks, which is a big number for the small Balkan country. Government is considering to continue the preventive measures in the country. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI
An Iraqi policeman checks cars at a checkpoint during curfew as a part of coronavirus restrictions at the Adhamiya neighborhood in Baghdad, Iraq, 11 June 2020. The Iraqi authorities have imposed strict measures to stem the spread of coronavirus after the rise in the number of infections. EPA-EFE/MURTAJA LATEEF
An Indian migrant labourer woman from Chhattisgarh state feeds her child as they wait to go back their native places at an open ground, in Jammu, India, 11 June 2020. Hundreds of migrant labourers struck in Jammu who have left their rented houses to go back to their native places allege that the landlords are not allowing them to get back after they left the rented houses and now labourers along with families are spending nights in open ground from past five days. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH
A man pulls a cart laden with timber for a client in Harare, Zimbabwe, 11 June 2020. Due to lack of jobs in the formal sector many people are forced to do menial jobs in order to make ends meet as the country’s economy gets worse everyday. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI
A member of the Coalition of Men Against Rape holds a placard at the back of a vehicle during a street protest and enlightenment campaign in Ikeja district, Lagos, Nigeria, 11 June 2020. After the rape and brutal murder of Uwaila Omozuwa, a 22-year old University student in Nigeria’s southern city of Benin on 27 May 2020, many rights groups are calling and protesting for stiffer state punishments against the perpetuators of sexual violence in Africa’s most populous country. EPA-EFE/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE
