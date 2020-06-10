24 hours in pictures, 10 June 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/11 In this undated handout picture taken from a drone and released to AFP by the Great Barrier Reef Foundation and Queensland Government shows green turtles nesting on at the world’s largest green turtle rookery on Raine Island, a remote vegetated coral cay situated 620 km northwest of Cairns. Australian researchers have discovered they were underestimating numbers at the world’s largest sea turtle nesting site after turning to drone technology for the first time. (Photo by Handout / Great Barrier Reef Foundation / AFP) 2/11 Members of a family dressed in personal protective equipment (PPE) carry the casket containing the body of a man who died of COVID-19 coronavirus for a Muslim burial at the Klip Road Cemetry in Grassy Park, Cape Town, on June 9, 2020. The 54 year old school taxi driver died earlier in the day. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP) 3/11 Volunteers for The Melville feeding scheme, funded by various generous individuals as well as local businesses pack food parcels at Baptist Heritage Church, 10 June 2020. The parcels will be distributed to over 300 people in the area. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 4/11 A farmer shows dead locusts found in his field as locust swarms currently plague large zones in the country at Badra Sonauti village on the outskirts of Allahabad on June 10, 2020. (Photo by SANJAY KANOJIA / AFP) 5/11 A groundsman waters a green on the Modderfontein Golf Course in Modderfontein, 10 June 2020. GolfRSA CEO Grant Hepburn recently said that they are only weeks away from losing 50 percent of courses across the country and that over 85 percent of the staff in the golf industry are from the vulnerable sector and he is working with the government to ease restrictions on recreational golf. Picture: Neil McCartney 6/11 This aerial photograph taken on June 10, 2020 shows people sunbathing at a beach in Durres as Albania reopen beaches after weeks of lockdown due to the spread of the COVID-19. (Photo by Gent SHKULLAKU / AFP) 7/11 A queue outside the Bedfordview licensing center in Bedfordview as people try to renew vehicle licenses after during lockdown level 3, 10 June 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney 8/11 Marumo Moerane SC (R) and Ngwako Maeneje SC (L) prepare to deliver oral arguments at the North Gauteng High Court on June 10, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. It is reported that the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) wants the government’s decision prohibiting the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products declared invalid and set aside. (Photo by Gallo Images/Phil Magakoe) 9/11 An employee leans on a Buddha statue at a shop selling the Buddhist religious figures in Bangkok on June 10, 2020. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP) 10/11 A man sits drinking coffee at an art establishment on a footpath along Camps Bay beach as a cold front moves in over the ocean on June 09, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that an intense cold front is set to hit the Western Cape on Tuesday evening, while the rest of the country can expect inclement conditions from Wednesday. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais) 11/11 Ponnie Moodley educates her online students during an interview on June 09, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The veteran educator of 31 years has transitioned to online tutoring primary and high school students during the COVID-19 national lockdown. She uses various online tools including cellphones, laptops, Whatsapp, Zoom and Team apps. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)

