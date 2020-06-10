Multimedia 10.6.2020 05:46 pm

24 hours in pictures, 10 June 2020

News in pictures

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
24 hours in pictures, 9 June 2020 9.6.2020
PICTURES: First day back at school since lockdown 8.6.2020
24 hours in pictures, 8 June 2020 8.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 