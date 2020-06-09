24 hours in pictures, 9 June 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/13 Health workers can be seen at a Covid-19 testing centre by the Forest Hill Mall in Centurion, 9 June 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 2/13 Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) members during a protest about their working conditions, remuneration and promotions at the City of Ekurhuleni offices in Germiston, 9 June 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney 3/13 Flowers below a picture of George Floyd outside The Fountain of Praise Church before the funeral service for George Floyd in Houston, Texas, USA, 09 June 2020. A bystander’s video posted online on 25 May, appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn’t breathe as an officer knelt on his neck. The unarmed Black man later died in police custody and all four officers involved in the arrest have been charged and arrested. Picture: EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH 4/13 Greenpeace activists carry on a stretcher a giant balloon representing planet Earth which is connected to an infusion in front of the Croatian parliament, in Zagreb, Croatia on June 9, 2020. With the performance, activists want to warn about the alarming situation of the planet and its need for a ‘green recovery’. Greenpeace also wants to encourage political parties running in the upcoming parliamentary election to put the climate crisis high on the political priorities list. (Photo by Denis LOVROVIC / AFP) 5/13 A cyclist rides in al-Qudra desert in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, on June 8, 2020. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP) 6/13 A window cleaner works at a high rise building in Bangkok, Thailand, 09 June 2020. Thailand is in the third phase of coronavirus lockdown easing measures, reopening most businesses to gradually restart the economy, as the number of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease infections dropped. Picture: EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL 7/13 Pioneer Valley High School graduating senior Jasmine Terounza (2-R) has her makeup touched up as she waits for the start of graduation ceremonies at the Northfield Drive-In in Winchester, New Hampshire, USA, 08 June 2020. Pioneer Valley High School, despite drawing students from three states; Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, had a graduation class of only 40 students in 2020. Principal Kevin Burke wanted to make sure that his seniors had a unique send off from high school and when the owners of the Northfield Drive-In, Julia and Steven Wiggin offered to host the graduation, Burke jumped at the opportunity. Picture: EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER 8/13 A Los Angeles Police Department LAPD officer walks past street art of raised fists on a boarded-up business near a demonstration protesting the police killing of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California USA, 08 June 2020. Funeral services for George Floyd are ongoing in Houston, Texas as protests continue across the US. Picture: EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA 9/13 A member of staff wearing PPE (personal protective equipment), including a face mask as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, poses as he cleans the handrail of Cecil Brewer staircase with disinfectant at the re-opened Heal’s flagship store in central London on June 8, 2020, following the easing of the lockdown restrictions during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. UK retail sales dived by a record 18.1 percent in April with the country in coronavirus lockdown. Non-essential shops have been allowed to reopen their doors from Monday, June 8. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) 10/13 Tshwane University of Technology Students produce hand sanitizer to fight COVID 19 during Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Dr Blade Nzimande visits Tshwane University of Technology to assess state of readiness for the phased returning of students to campus on June 09, 2020 in Tshwane, South Africa. The Minister’s visit follows the commencement of the COVID-19 level 3 pronouncement by President Ramaphosa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu) 11/13 Shared bicycles are piled behind a barrier with a sign which reads “This is the exit of a car park. Don’t park bicycles here”, in Beijing on June 9, 2020. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP) 12/13 A traveler pulls a suitcase at the Munich International Airport during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Munich, Bavaria, Germany, 08 June 2020. Several countries around the world have started to ease COVID-19 lock-down restrictions in an effort to restart their economies and help people in their daily routines after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS 13/13 Tourists watch as a hybrid pollution control boat equipped with a water cannon cleans a beach with sea water in the French Riviera city of Nice on June 9, 2020, during a clean-up of beaches and maintenance work of the coastline in preparation of the upcoming summer season. Thanks to the boat that is equipped with a water cannon, the agents can clean the riprap, the harbor dyke and the city beaches by spraying sea water. (Photo by VALERY HACHE / AFP)

