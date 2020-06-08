PICTURES: First day back at school since lockdown

11/18

A pupil sanitises her hands before entering the school premises at the CR Swart High School in Pretoria on June 8, 2020. – Grade 7 and grade 12 pupils in South Africa began returning to classrooms on June 8, 2020 after two and a half months of home-schooling to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (Photo by Christiaan KOTZE / AFP)