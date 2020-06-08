PICTURES: First day back at school since lockdown

After more than two months away from their desks due to the coronavirus pandemic certain pupils are back at school.
1/18
Children can be seen in class at the Olievenhoutbosch secondary school on their first day back at school since the beginning of the national lockdown to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus, 8 June 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
2/18
Children can be seen in class at the Olievenhoutbosch secondary school on their first day back at school since the beginning of the national lockdown to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus, 8 June 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
3/18
Children can be seen in class at the Olievenhoutbosch secondary school on their first day back at school since the beginning of the national lockdown to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus, 8 June 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
4/18
Education Minister Panyaza Lesufi in class at the Olievenhoutbosch secondary school on the student’s first day back at school since the beginning of the national lockdown to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus, 8 June 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
5/18
Children can be seen in class at the Olievenhoutbosch secondary school on their first day back at school since the beginning of the national lockdown to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus, 8 June 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
6/18
Children can be seen in class at the Olievenhoutbosch secondary school on their first day back at school since the beginning of the national lockdown to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus, 8 June 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
7/18
Children can be seen in class at the Olievenhoutbosch secondary school on their first day back at school since the beginning of the national lockdown to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus, 8 June 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
8/18
Children can be seen in class at the Olievenhoutbosch secondary school on their first day back at school since the beginning of the national lockdown to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus, 8 June 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
9/18
Grade 12 pupils return to school under strict hygiene conditions at Parkview Girls High, 8 June 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
10/18
A limited amount of pupils return to school under strict hygiene conditions at Mimosa Foundation school, 8 June 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
11/18
A pupil sanitises her hands before entering the school premises at the CR Swart High School in Pretoria on June 8, 2020. – Grade 7 and grade 12 pupils in South Africa began returning to classrooms on June 8, 2020 after two and a half months of home-schooling to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (Photo by Christiaan KOTZE / AFP)
12/18
A pupil at the Winnie Mandela Secondary School runs past closed classrooms inside the school premises as classes resume in the Tembisa township, Ekurhuleni, on June 8, 2020. Grade 7 and grade 12 pupils in South Africa began returning to classrooms on June 8, 2020 after two and a half months of home-schooling to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP)
13/18
Grade 12 pupils return to school under strict hygiene conditions at Parkview Girls High, 8 June 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
14/18
Grade 12 pupils return to school under strict hygiene conditions at Parkview Girls High, 8 June 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
15/18
A limited amount of pupils return to school under strict hygiene conditions at Mimosa Foundation school, 8 June 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
16/18
A limited amount of pupils return to school under strict hygiene conditions at Mimosa Foundation school, 8 June 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
17/18
Learners get down to business during the first day back at school at Wordsworth High School in Benoni, 8 June 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney
18/18
Miss Palesa Mahlwele speaks to learners during the first day back at school at Wordsworth High School in Benoni, 8 June 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.