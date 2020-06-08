24 hours in pictures, 8 June 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/12 Residents burn water containers at the corner of Golden Highway and Fourth Avenue in Orange Farm, outside Johannesburg, 8 June 2020. Residents voiced their anger for not having electricity for a year. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 2/12 EFF Leader Julius Malema can be seen outside the United States Embassy in Pretoria, 8 June 2020. EFF supporters gathered to protest the killing of Gerorge Floyd by police officers in the US and heavy handed SAPS and SANDF. Picture: Jacques Nelles 3/12 EFF supporters gather outside the United States Embassy in Pretoria, 8 June 2020. They protested the killing of George Floyd by police officers in the US and heavy handed SAPS and SANDF. Picture: Jacques Nelles 4/12 Democratic lawmakers take a knee to observe a moment of silence on Capitol Hill for George Floyd and other victims of police brutality June 8, 2020, in Washington, DC. Democrats kneeled in silence in the US Congress on Monday as they observed an eight minute, 46 second tribute to George Floyd and other black Americans “who have unjustly lost their lives.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer were joined by two dozen lawmakers in Congress’ Emancipation Hall — named in honor of the slaves who helped erect the US Capitol in the 18th century. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) 5/12 Workers are seen during the first day of the dismantling operations of the scaffolding at the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on June 8, 2020 that was damaged in the April 15, 2019 blaze. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP) 6/12 Cars are seen on a highway in the City of Shanghai on June 8, 2020. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) 7/12 Hospital clowns gather to stroll to the Saint-Pierre hospital in Brussels, Belgium, 08 June 2020. The performance was held to support and maintain the link with all those with whom they interact throughout the year such as carers, medical, maintenance and administrative staff, parents, and children. Picture: EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ 8/12 A devotee prays facing the Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh places, after places of worship were allowed to reopen with special guidelines, during the ongoing lockdown in wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Amritsar, India, 08 June 2020. According to media reports, the Indian government has decided to provide relaxation in the ongoing lockdown but it will continue until 30 June, in ‘containment zones.’ The restrictions will be eased in a phased manner with places of worship, hospitality services and shopping malls scheduled to be opened in the initial phase, with restrictions. The areas termed as ‘containment zones’ will be identified by authorities and those areas will remain under complete lockdown. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH 9/12 A worker wearing a face mask and a protective suit prepares coffins that are later distributed to hospitals to transport people who have died with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the pandemic COVID-19 disease in Islamabad, Pakistan, 07 June 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD 10/12 South African President Cyril Ramaphosa exercising at the promenade in Sea Point on June 07, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. The president concluded his inspection of field hospitals in Cape Town and was pleased with the way the city and Western Cape province are approaching the strategy used to identify COVID-19 hotspots. The Western Cape accounts for more than 66% of the nation’s COVID-19 cases and more than 76% of associated deaths. The president also pledged solidarity with African Americans in the wake of protests against injustices committed against black people in the US following George Floyd’s murder. (Photo by Gallo Images/Nardus Engelbrecht) 11/12 Protesters take part in a demonstration in memory of George Floyd in Piazza Duca d’Aosta, in Milan, Italy, 07 June 2020. The rally was held to condemn the killing of Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man who died on 25 May after being detained by police officers in Minneapolis (Minnesota), USA, and to express solidarity with the Black Lives Matter-led protests currently taking place throughout the US and in dozens of cities across the globe. Picture: EPA-EFE/MATTEO CORNER 12/12 A field of Lupinus-plants in a remote area on the island of Lolland in Denmark, 08 June 2020. A field of lupinus-plants has caught the attention of the Danes with more than 1.000 daily cars passing by or stopping near the colorfull field, according to local media. Picture: EPA-EFE/Mads Claus Rasmussen

