48 hours in pictures, 7 June 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Demonstrators place placards outside the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg, 7 June 2020, as a form of protest in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter campaign. Picture: Michel Bega
Prophet Paseka Motsoeneng, popularly known as Prophet Mboro, wears a face mask as he celebrates inside the Incredible Happenings Ministry Church, in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni on June 07, 2020. Rigid distancing, hand sanitising and record keeping was enforced today at the church, where only 50 worshippers have been admitted in observance to South Africa lockdown level 3 regulations. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
Demonstrators hold placards as they attend a protest march to the US Embassy in London on June 6, 2020, to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis. The United States braced Friday for massive weekend protests against racism and police brutality, as outrage soared over the latest law enforcement abuses against demonstrators that were caught on camera. With protests over last week’s police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, surging into a second weekend, President Donald Trump sparked fresh controversy by saying it was a “great day” for Floyd. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
A protester raises a fist in the French riviera city of Nice, on June 6, 2020, during a demonstration as part of ‘Black Lives Matter’ worldwide protests against racism and police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed while apprehended by police in Minneapolis, US. (Photo by VALERY HACHE / AFP)
Activists march from the US Embassy in Pretoria towards the Union Buildings, the President’s office, on June 06, 2020 during a protest against the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest in Minneapolis, USA. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
A Senegalese protester poses for a portrait with his “Black Live Matter” placard as he joins the global “black lives matter” movement in Dakar on June 06, 2020. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP)
Demonstrators take part in a symbollic picket at the Hector Pieterson Memorial site in Soweto, 7 June 2020, to highlight the ongoing global racism and brutality by law enforcement officials. The demonstration was organised by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation. Picture: Michel Bega
A man dances near a makeshift memorial to George Floyd outside Cup Foods at the site where he died in police custody, on June 6, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Demonstrations are being held across the US following the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, while being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP)
Two friends hug each other as they and other protesters gather outside the United States Embassy during a Black Lives Matter protest, Johannesburg, South Africa, 07 June 2020. The protesters gathered in a vigil to place flowers and to demonstrate in the wake of the death in police custody of George Floyd in the United States as well as the death of South African Collins Khosa who was allegedly killed by SANDF (South African National Defence Force) members during a Covid-19 Corona virus lockdown patrol. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
A red fox is seen during heavy rain near Pomaz, Hungary, 05 June 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/Attila Kovacs
Bathers take advantage of the first day after authorities ease the coronavirus lockdown to allow for sunbathe and to swim on the waterfront in the Mondello beach, Palermo, 06 June 2020. Several countries around the world have started to ease COVID-19 lock-down restrictions in an effort to restart their economies and help people in their daily routines after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. Picture: EPA-EFE/IGOR PETYX
Fans of Bohemians Prague stand on ladders as they prepare to watch the Czech first league soccer match between Bohemians Prague and Sparta Prague behind fence in Prague, Czech Republic, 06 June 2020. The Czech soccer league resumed play after the nationwide lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic but fans cannot be allowed in the stadium. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Protesters take part in a demonstration to protest in support of the George Floyd protests in the United States, and also to commemorate a similar circumstance in France when Adama Traore, a 24-year-old Frenchman was killed in 2016 by police, during an rally in Champ de Mars next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, 06 June 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
People eat and drink at their table in a night club transformed into a restaurant as the current sanitary measures still discourage the usual clubbing experience, in Lausanne, Switzerland, 06 June 2020. As of 06 June, Switzerland has taken its third step to gradually loosen measures implemented in a bid to contain the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease. Secondary schools, universities, tourist facilities, mountain railways, camping grounds, and all leisure and entertainment businesses such as casinos, amusement parks, zoos and botanic gardens, swimming pools and spas are going to reopen. Picture: EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD
A fisherman is reflected in a puddle in Hong Kong, China, 07 June 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE
