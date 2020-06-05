24 hours in pictures, 5 June 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/12 Protesters gather together as they demonstrate outside the United States Embassy during a Black Lives Matter protest, Pretoria, South Africa, 05 June 2020. The protesters gathered to demonstrate in the wake of the death in police custody of George Floyd in the United States as well as the death of South African Collins Khosa who was allegedly killed by SANDF (South African National Defence Force) members during a Covid-19 Corona virus lockdown patrol. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 2/12 Community members with their food packages during an event in which the Chinese Embassy gave out food packages to people in need at the Ipelegeng community center in Soweto, 5 June 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney 3/12 A protester screams through the fence erected by police in front of Lafayette park across from the White House to protest the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis on June 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. On May 25, 2020, Floyd, a 46-year-old black man suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill, died in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) 4/12 South African Airways (SAA) Express employees demonstrate outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria on June 5, 2020 to demand to be paid by the airline that has been provisionally liquidated as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) 5/12 Carlos Dje Dje, the father of Reggea in South Africa at his home in Danville, 5 June 2020, Pretoria. Carlos has released two new tracks during the lockdown period, “Covid-19” and “Universal Peace Keeper” available on all online music streaming platforms. In Jamaica Carlos was awarded the 2017 Outstanding Contribution to Reggae Music in Africa award. Picture: Jacques Nelles 6/12 This recent undated picture released by Taiwan’s Defence Ministry on June 5, 2020 shows a projectile being launched from a Taiwanese-made Thunderbolt-2000 Multiple Rocket System during exercises in Pingtung country, southern Taiwan. (Photo by Handout / TAIWAN DEFENCE MINISTRY / AFP) 7/12 SANDF members help Waterworks residents to carry their food donations in Soweto, Johannesburg, 5 June 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 8/12 Demonstrators smash a door during a protest following the death of a young man while in police custody, after he had been arrested allegedly for failing to comply with measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, on June 4, 2020 in Guadalajara, state of Jalisco, Mexico. (Photo by ULISES RUIZ / AFP) 9/12 A horse left to fend for itself during the government imposed lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, runs along with vehicles on the Howrah Bridge in Kolkata on June 5, 2020. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) 10/12 A group of South Africans protest in solidarity with those protesting the death of George Floyd in America at Zoo Lake on June 04, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is reported that the group condemned racial injustice following police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard) 11/12 A musician leaves after playing at a burial in the Municipal Pantheon of Valle de Chalco, State of Mexico on June 4, 2020. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP) 12/12 A Kashmiri girl rows a boat on the polluted waters of the Nageen Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 05 June 2020. World Environment Day is celebrated globally every year on 05 June and aims to bring awareness to environmental issues. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

