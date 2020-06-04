24 hours in pictures, 4 June 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/12 SANDF Members can be seen during operation O Kae Molao in Marabastad where they checked shops and street traders for their permits and if they are complying with the lockdown regulations, 4 June 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 2/12 Members of the SAPS along with Traffic Police and correctional services members can be seen during operation O Kae Molao in Marabastad where they checked shops and street traders for their permits and if they are complying with the lockdown regulations, 4 June 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 3/12 A graffiti is painted on a concrete barrier close to Malvarrosa beach in Valencia, eastern Spain, 03 June 2020. Residents can visit the beaches for third day in a row after the region reached phase 2 of coronavirus lockdown exit plan. Picture: EPA-EFE/KAI FOERSTERLING 4/12 Owner of Ebony Sports Bar Peter Poen with PPEs that were donated by Distell to his tavern in Tembisa along with two other taverns in a bid to help them fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, 6 June 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney 5/12 Discarded unopened packaged foods lie at a recycling center in Bangkok, Thailand, 03 June 2020 (issued 04 June 2020). While the world’s main focus is on battling the COVID 19 disease pandemic caused by the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus, Thailand is dealing with another effect of the coronavirus: mountains of trash, plastic and used masks, all examples of the impact that the pandemic has had on the environment. Over 1.5 to 2 million masks are used daily in Thailand, and many of them are discarded as regular trash or simply dumped on the streets. Thailand generates over 2 million tons of plastic waste each year, of which less than half is recycled. Concerns are now growing over the dramatic increase in plastic waste shown since the start of the pandemic. World Environment Day, a United Nations (UN) campaign to raise awareness about the protection of the environment, is celebrated every year on 05 June. Picture: EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL 6/12 A rower paddles in Emmarentia Dam, Johannesburg, South Africa, 04 June 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 7/12 Italian street artist Jorit Agoch poses in front of his latest work, a huge mural in memory of George Floyd, in Naples, southern Italy, 04 June 2020. The 46-year-old Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA on 25 May 2020, after police officer Derek Chauvin pressed a knee on the neck of the handcuffed African-American man lying on the ground for almost nine minutes, reports state. Faces of Lenin, Martin Luther King, Malcom X and Angela Davis are also painted on the mural. Picture: EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO 8/12 A dancer of the Polish Court Ballet ‘Cracovia Danza’ Marta Baranowska performs while getting her picture taken during the Chaconne de Phaeton ballet training in Krakow, southern Poland, 03 June 2020. The Theatre restarted training sessions after quarantine. Picture: EPA-EFE/Lukasz Gagulski 9/12 Activists perform outside the ‘Liebig 34’ squat, at Friedrichshain district in Berlin, Germany, 03 June, 2020. A local court ruled in favor of the eviction of the self-declared ‘anarcha-queer feminist’ house project at Liebig 34 on 03 June 2020 at 9 a.m. The house project, is considered a stronghold of the left-wing scene in the German capital. Picture: EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER 10/12 A man walks past inflatable items for sale on a roadside amid an easing of coronavirus lockdown measures, in New Delhi, India, 03 June 2020. According to media reports, the Indian government has decided to provide some relaxation in the ongoing lockdown which will continue through 30 june 2020. Restrictions will be eased in a phased manner with places of worship, hospitality services and shopping malls scheduled to be opened in the initial phase. The areas termed as ‘containment zones’ will be identified by authorities and will remain under complete lockdown. Picture: EPA-EFE/STR 11/12 Students run out of their school celebrating their high school graduation at Nacka Gymnasium in Stockholm, Sweden, 03 June 2020. After being subject to distance teaching since March due to the corona Covid-19 pandemic, students got their grades at school, though only two relatives per student were allowed to receive and congratulate them outside afterwards. Picture: EPA-EFE/Jessica Gow 12/12 Trees grow in one of the main green belts in the city along the Braamfontien Spruit, Johannesburg, South Africa, 04 June 2020. Johannesburg is one of the most street tree-lined cities in the world and appears like of a tropical man-made forest. The history of the city’s love affair with trees is traced back to the 1880s when the mining industry started growing trees for their wood to be used in the gold mines. The trees bring a much needed balance to the ever expanding city of 8 million people. World Environment Day is celebrated globally every year on 05 June and aims to bring awareness to environmental issues. The theme for 2020 is biodiversity under the heading of ‘Time for Nature’. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

