24 hours in pictures, 3 June 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/14 A protester holds up a placard during a protest against police violence, at the gates of the South African Parliament in Cape Town, on June 3, 2020. This protest is in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States of America (USA), and around the world following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP) 2/14 A small group of protesters lay down messages and flowers during a protest against police violence, at the gates of the South African Parliament in Cape Town, on June 3, 2020. This protest is in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States of America (USA), and around the world following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP) 3/14 Law enforcement officers work on cash-in-transit robbery scene along Kagiso Drive, Chamdor in Krugersdorp, 3 June 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 4/14 Law enforcement officers work on cash-in-transit robbery scene along Kagiso Drive, Chamdor in Krugersdorp, 3 June 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 5/14 A protester hugs a LAPD officer in Hollywood, Los Angeles, Califronia, USA, 02 June 2020. A bystander’s video posted online on 25 May, shows George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn’t breathe as one officer knelt on his neck. The unarmed black man soon became unresponsive, and was later pronounced dead. According to news reports on 29 May, Derek Chauvin, the police officer in the center of the incident has been taken into custody and charged with murder in the George Floyd killing. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON 6/14 View of a group of ostriches in the gardens of the Palacio do Alvorada, in Brasilia, Brazil, 02 June 2020. The ostrich is the largest and heaviest bird in the world. When the chicks hatch they are between 25 and 30 cm tall, weighing about 900 grams. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES 7/14 Picture: Neil McCartney 8/14 People gather on the beach and seafront on a hot day in Bournemouth, Britain, 02 June 2020. From June, 01, the British government has stated that six people can now meet together at a park or private garden as lockdown continues to ease. Restrictions were in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL 9/14 Workers clean the windows on the exterior of a highrise building in Beijing on June 3, 2020. (Photo by NOEL CELIS / AFP) 10/14 People dance to music at the Trocadero Human Rights Plaza near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, 02 June 2020. France has started a gradual lifting of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in an effort to restart its economy and help people get back to their daily routines. The country reopened its bars and restaurants after two months of nationwide restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA 11/14 Violinist Andreas Jentzsch (L) and harpist Stephen Fitzpatrick (R) perform during a test run for the Hofkonzerte concerts in Berlin, Germany, 02 June 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN 12/14 A inside view of the Uffizi gallery ahead of its reopening, in Florence, Italy, 02 June 2020. Florence’s famed Uffizi gallery will reopen on 03 June 2020, with new security provisions to welcome visitors amid the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Picture: EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI 13/14 A heart-shaped artificial aquatic plant island, being used for ecological restoration is created on Uiam Lake in Chuncheon, South Korea, 03 June 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP 14/14 A Covid-19 awareness robot at the Reliable Robotics company in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 28 May 2020 (issued 02 June 2020). Before the pandemic, the company had been renting the robots out for events to welcome guests, but since the Covid-19 outbreak, Reliable Robotics has used its technology to help fight the spread of coronavirus. The bots can help detect fevers. dispense hand sanitizer and even answer questions about the virus. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

