24 hours in pictures, 2 June 2020

Czech Nikola Ogrodnikova in action during the women’s Javelin Throw event at the “Back on track” athletics micro-meeting in Kladno, Czech Republic, 01 June 2020. The Czech Athletic Association starts the season on 01 June with a micro-meeting in Kladno, near Prague, with leading Czech athletes, after the nationwide lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, athletics competitions for children and young people of various ages and in various disciplines will take place in 170 other athletic stadiums throughout the Czech Republic. The aim of the initiative is to be together at the start of this year’s eason – the motto of the event is ‘Back on track’. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK