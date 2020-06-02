24 hours in pictures, 2 June 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.
1/15
Ariel view of protesters gathered near the makeshift memorial in honour of George Floyd marking one week anniversary of his death, on June 1, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Major US cities — convulsed by protests, clashes with police and looting since the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd a week ago — braced Monday for another night of unrest. More than 40 cities have imposed curfews after consecutive nights of tension that included looting and the trashing of parked cars. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
2/15
A man walks past the “Rainbow of Hope” mosaic installation created by local social enterprise Seagulls Reuse as stalls open for business in the outdoor Kirkgate market in Leeds, northern England following the easing of the lockdown restrictions during the novel coronavirus pandemic on June 1, 2020. Schools partially reopened in England on Monday and the most vulnerable were allowed to venture outdoors, despite warnings that the world’s second worst-hit country was moving too quickly out of its coronavirus lockdown. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
3/15
Byron Bernard director of the Human Rights Front of South Africa can be seen being asked by Police along with others gathered at the Union Buildings to protest the tobacco ban to leave the area, saying they are not permitted to gather and will be arrested if they persist, 2 June 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
4/15
Police can be seen asking protesters that gathered at the Union Buildings to protest the tobacco ban to leave the area, saying they are not permitted to gather and will be arrested if they persist, 2 June 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
5/15
A woman protecting herself with an umbrella is reflected in a puddle in the All-Russia Exhibition Centre (VDNKh), a trade show and amusement park after reopening in Moscow on June 1, 2020. Moscow residents ventured out to exercise, stroll and shop on Monday as the city eased a nine-week lockdown, but millions remained largely confined to their homes as Russia recorded more coronavirus cases. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
6/15
Chefs With Compassion employee Carlson Madlala volunteers at the HTA School of Culinary Arts to sort food for distribution at Randburg in Johannesburg, 2 June 2020. Food is distributed to food hubs which feed the underprivileged communities. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
7/15
Aerial view showing the Via Simon Bolivar or Transistmica Highway, in Panama City, on June 1, 2020. Panama’s government reopened on Monday the construction, non-metallic mining and industry sectors, which were inactive to combat covid-19, in an attempt to “avoid the economic collapse” of the country with the largest number of infections in Central America. (Photo by Luis ACOSTA / AFP)
8/15
An Indonesian face masks vendor waits for customers in Tangerang on June 2, 2020. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP)
9/15
Cars at a drive-through restaurant in Edenvale, 2 June 2020. Lockdown Level 3 restrictions allow for drive-throughs to operate. Picture: Neil McCartney
10/15
The Italian Air Force acrobatic unit Frecce Tricolori (Tricolored Arrows) perform over the Basilica di Santa Maria in Montesanto (L) and the church di Santa Maria dei Miracoli at Piazza del Popolo in Rome on June 2, 2020 as part of Republic Day ceremonies, as the country eases its lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)
11/15
A man visits the Grigore Antipa National Natural History Museum in Bucharest on June 01, 2020 after its reopening amid the new coronavis pandemic. Romania allowed cafes, restaurant, beaches, open-air cinemas, concert venues and museums to reopen under strict conditions. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP)
12/15
A visitor looks at a polar bear swimming in an aquarium at the Hakkeijima Sea Paradise theme park, which was reopened on June 1 after about two months, in Yokohama on June 2, 2020 amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
13/15
A woman holds a placard during a protest over the proposed culling of wild Brumby horses, in Melbourne on June 2, 2020 as the Victorian state government plans to cull the breed citing the damage caused by the horses to fragile native ecosystems. The Brumbies are Australian working stock horses who are seen as an important part of Australia’s development and history but are now considered by environmentalists and state governments as a feral pest in the national parks where they roam wild. (Photo by William WEST / AFP)
14/15
Czech Nikola Ogrodnikova in action during the women’s Javelin Throw event at the “Back on track” athletics micro-meeting in Kladno, Czech Republic, 01 June 2020. The Czech Athletic Association starts the season on 01 June with a micro-meeting in Kladno, near Prague, with leading Czech athletes, after the nationwide lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, athletics competitions for children and young people of various ages and in various disciplines will take place in 170 other athletic stadiums throughout the Czech Republic. The aim of the initiative is to be together at the start of this year’s eason – the motto of the event is ‘Back on track’. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
15/15
A vet inspects an owa or white-handed gibbon at the Aceh natural resources conservation agency, following its rescue after being kept as an exotic pet, in Banda Aceh on June 2, 2020. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP)
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.