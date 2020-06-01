Level three: Day one in pictures

South Africa has moved into level three of a five-tier lockdown in its efforts to continue to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
1/18
Shoppers queue to buy alcohol at the Makro Liquor Store, Strubensvalley in Roodepoort, 1 June 2020, on the first day South Africa moved to Level 3 lockdown as part of its efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega
2/18
Packers load purchased alcohol into a customer’s vehicle, 1 June 2020, at the Makro Liquor Store, Strubensvalley, in Roodepoort, on the first day South Africa moved to Level 3 lockdown as part of its efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega
3/18
Packers load purchased alcohol into a customer’s vehicle, 1 June 2020, at the Makro Liquor Store, Strubensvalley, in Roodepoort, on the first day South Africa moved to Level 3 lockdown as part of its efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega
4/18
A packers loads a box of Corona Extra into a customer’s vehicle, 1 June 2020, at the Makro Liquor Store, Strubensvalley, in Roodepoort, on the first day South Africa moved to Level 3 lockdown as part of its efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega
5/18
Commuters crowd the area surrounding the Noord taxi rank in Johannesburg, on June 1, 2020. South Africa moved into level three of a five-tier lockdown on June 1, 2020, to continue efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Under level three, all but high-risk sectors of the economy will be allowed to reopen. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
6/18
A woman holds up a placard as a small group of people take part in a protest outside a school in Bishop Lavis, to protest against the South African government’s decision to open some schools, in Cape Town on June 1, 2020. South Africa moved into level three of a five-tier lockdown on June 1, 2020, to continue efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Under level three, all but high-risk sectors of the economy will be allowed to reopen. There is however a lot of confusion around the reopening of schools as some schools have opened and others remain closed. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
7/18
South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers patrol among street vendors and food stalls at the Bara taxi rank in Soweto, Johannesburg, on June 1, 2020, during a joint patrol by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the South African Police Service (SAPS). South Africa moved into level three of a five-tier lockdown on June 1, 2020, to continue efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Under level three, all but high-risk sectors of the economy will be allowed to reopen. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP)
8/18
A customer mimics a sprint from the block while entering a liquor shop at the Bara taxi rank in Soweto, Johannesburg, on June 1, 2020. South Africa moved into level three of a five-tier lockdown on June 1, 2020, to continue efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Under level three, all but high-risk sectors of the economy will be allowed to reopen. Liquor sales will resume, but for home consumption only. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP)
9/18
A worker measures the temperature of a client in a small furniture shop in Parkhurst, Johannesburg, on June 1, 2020. South Africa moved into level three of a five-tier lockdown on June 1, 2020, to continue efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Under level three, all but high-risk sectors of the economy will be allowed to reopen. (Photo by Luca Sola / AFP)
10/18
Pupils in class at Edenglen Primary School in Edenvale before entering, 1 June 2020. Schools were supposed to start this week after lockdown, but an 11th hour announcement said they would only start next week, but a lot of parents had already made plans and had to drop off their children at school, so the school accommodated them for the day. Picture: Neil McCartney
11/18
Pupils are screened at Edenglen Primary School in Edenvale before entering, 1 June 2020. Schools were supposed to start this week after lockdown, but an 11th hour announcement said they would only start next week, but a lot of parents had already made plans and had to drop off their children at school, so the school accommodated them for the day. Picture: Neil McCartney
12/18
People can be seen queuing to buy liquor on the first day of level 3 lockdown after the ban on alcohol was lifted, 1 June 2020, Makro Centurion, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
13/18
A commuter wearing a face mask as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus rests inside a taxi at the Bara taxi rank in Soweto, Johannesburg, on June 1, 2020. South Africa moved into level three of a five-tier lockdown on June 1, 2020, to continue efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Under level three, all but high-risk sectors of the economy will be allowed to reopen. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP)
14/18
Informal brick makers make bricks on the side of the road at the Mamelodi township in Pretoria on June 1, 2020. South Africa moved into level three of a five-tier lockdown on June 1, 2020, to continue efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.Under level three, all but high-risk sectors of the economy will be allowed to reopen. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
15/18
Surfers head out into the ocean in Cape Town, South Africa 01 June 2020. South Africa’s lockdown regulations were eased as of 01 June part of a phased risk adjusted strategy by government in dealing with the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the Covid-19 disease. The country has moved from level 4 to level 3 lockdown but there is still much confusion as to some of the regulations. Non-contact sport has been permitted but beaches remain closed. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
16/18
Two surfers are arrested by South African Police and later released in Cape Town, South Africa, 01 June 2020. South Africa’s lockdown regulations were eased as of 01 June as part of a phased risk adjusted strategy by government in dealing with the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the Covid-19 disease. The country has moved from level 4 to level 3 lockdown, but there is still much confusion as to some of the regulations. Non-contact sport has been permitted, but beaches remain closed. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
17/18
A pupil sits at her desk at the City Kidz Pre And Primary School in the Inner City district in Johannesburg on June 1, 2020 as classes resume. South Africa moved into level three of a five-tier lockdown on June 1, 2020, to continue efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Under level three, all but high-risk sectors of the economy will be allowed to reopen. There is however a lot of confusion around the reopening of schools as some schools have opened and others remain closed. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
18/18
A pupil at the City Kidz Pre And Primary School in the Inner City district in Johannesburg has his temperature measured as he enters the school premises on June 1, 2020. South Africa moved into level three of a five-tier lockdown on June 1, 2020, to continue efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Under level three, all but high-risk sectors of the economy will be allowed to reopen. There is however a lot of confusion around the reopening of schools as some schools have opened and others remain closed. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.