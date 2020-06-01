Level three: Day one in pictures

6/18

A woman holds up a placard as a small group of people take part in a protest outside a school in Bishop Lavis, to protest against the South African government’s decision to open some schools, in Cape Town on June 1, 2020. South Africa moved into level three of a five-tier lockdown on June 1, 2020, to continue efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Under level three, all but high-risk sectors of the economy will be allowed to reopen. There is however a lot of confusion around the reopening of schools as some schools have opened and others remain closed. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)