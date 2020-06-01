Multimedia 1.6.2020 05:45 pm

24 hours in pictures, 1 June 2020

News in pictures

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Level three: Day one in pictures 1.6.2020
48 hours in pictures, 31 May 2020 31.5.2020
PICTURES: Joburgers exercise during lockdown 29.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 