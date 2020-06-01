24 hours in pictures, 1 June 2020

A selection of some of the best photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Protesters jump on a street sign near a burning barricade during a demonstration against the death of George Floyd near the White House on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Thousands of National Guard troops patrolled major US cities after five consecutive nights of protests over racism and police brutality that boiled over into arson and looting, sending shock waves through the country. The death Monday of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis ignited this latest wave of outrage in the US over law enforcement’s repeated use of lethal force against African Americans — this one like others before captured on cellphone video. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)
Jadon Sancho of Dortmund celebrates after scoring his teams second goal with a ‘Justice for George Floyd’ shirt during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Paderborn 07 and Borussia Dortmund at Benteler Arena in Paderborn, Germany, 31 May 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/LARS BARON
Young Ukrainian gymnasts wearing protective face masks and gloves perform during a training session under the motto ‘Save Deriugina School’ in central Kiev, Ukraine, 01 June 2020, amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Ukrainian gymnasts staged an open-air training to raise awareness to the situation of the Deriugina School, as the rental agreement for the club’s training facility expired. The Deriugina School is a rhythmic gymnastics club organized by former world champion Irina Deriugina (1977, 1979) and her coach and mom Albina. The club trains Ukraine’s most succesful gymnasts. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
General view of wafts of mist covering the landscape during early morning fog near Soshartyan, northern Hungary, 01 June 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/PETER KOMKA
A man wears a face mask as he holds a small child’s hand while walking inside the Prince Felipe Science Museum, part of the City of Arts and Sciences cultural complex in Valencia, eastern Spain, 01 June 2020. The museum had been closed since 14 March due to the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The Valencia region has now entered the so-called Phase 2 of the Spanish government’s plan to gradually ease the coronavirus lockdown measures. In this stage, people are allowed to again visit museums and other cultural institutions as long as they maintain a minimum social distance between each other. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANA ESCOBAR
The arrival of the Italian Air Forces aerobatic demonstration team, the Frecce Tricolori (Aermacchi MB-339-A/PAN, two-seat fighter-trainer jets) at the Military Airport of Pratica di Mare, near Rome, Italy, 01 June 2020. Starting from 25 May 2020. The Frecce Tricolori performed every day in the skies throughout Italy as part of the 74th anniversary celebrations of the founding of the Italian Republic and to pay homage to the areas most affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The initiative will end on 02 June in Rome on the occasion of the Republic Day (Italian National Day). Picture: EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI
A girl jumps for a photograph on a viewing platform overlooking Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, China, 01 June 2020. Hong Kong tourism industry has been hit hard by months of anti-government protests last year and the travel restrictions imposed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic this year. Picture: EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE
A passer-by looks at a graffiti to pay a tribute to late US George Floyd, by urban artist TVBOY, in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, 01 June 2020. A bystander’s video posted online on 25 May appeared to show the life of a 46-year-old African-American man, George Floyd, being cut short after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin forcefully knelt on his neck for several minutes while Floyd pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. Picture: EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA
A street child eats a donated meal while a member (L) of the ‘Taato Khanna’ group wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) distributes food by bicycle during the pandemic lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal, 29 May 2020 (issued 01 June 2020). Renowned Nepalese cyclist Pushkar Shah and Professional Mountainbiker Santosh Rai along with other bicycle lovers initiated and formed the group called ‘Taato Khanna’, which means ‘Hot Food’, that distributes free hot meals to the street children and homeless people living around the Thamel area and some other parts of Kathmandu. The ‘Hot Food’ cyclists have been distributing meals for the last 44 days after the Nepalese government had announced an emergency pandemic lockdown on 24 March 2020 which they later extended until 14 June 2020.
The initiators of this volunteer service on bicycles on 03 June will join the worldwide celebration of the World Bicycle Day, which was declared by the United Nations Assembly in a resolution (A/RES/72/272) in 2018 recognizing ‘the uniqueness, longevity and versatility of the bicycle, which has been in use for two centuries, and that it is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation, fostering environmental stewardship and health’ and encouraging member states to promote bicycles ‘as a means of fostering sustainable development, strengthening education, including physical education, for children and young people, promoting health, preventing disease, promoting tolerance, mutual understanding and respect and facilitating social inclusion and a culture of peace.’ Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
