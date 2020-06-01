24 hours in pictures, 1 June 2020

9/9

A street child eats a donated meal while a member (L) of the ‘Taato Khanna’ group wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) distributes food by bicycle during the pandemic lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal, 29 May 2020 (issued 01 June 2020). Renowned Nepalese cyclist Pushkar Shah and Professional Mountainbiker Santosh Rai along with other bicycle lovers initiated and formed the group called ‘Taato Khanna’, which means ‘Hot Food’, that distributes free hot meals to the street children and homeless people living around the Thamel area and some other parts of Kathmandu. The ‘Hot Food’ cyclists have been distributing meals for the last 44 days after the Nepalese government had announced an emergency pandemic lockdown on 24 March 2020 which they later extended until 14 June 2020. The initiators of this volunteer service on bicycles on 03 June will join the worldwide celebration of the World Bicycle Day, which was declared by the United Nations Assembly in a resolution (A/RES/72/272) in 2018 recognizing ‘the uniqueness, longevity and versatility of the bicycle, which has been in use for two centuries, and that it is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation, fostering environmental stewardship and health’ and encouraging member states to promote bicycles ‘as a means of fostering sustainable development, strengthening education, including physical education, for children and young people, promoting health, preventing disease, promoting tolerance, mutual understanding and respect and facilitating social inclusion and a culture of peace.’ Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA