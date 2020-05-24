48 hours in pictures, 24 May 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/13 Tunisian worshippers in predetermined spaces inside a mosque, in adherence to social distancing rules due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, pray at Malek Ibn Anas mosque in Carthage, east of the capital, on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday which starts at the conclusion of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, on May 24, 2020. The mosque was the only open house of worship for Eid. Tunisia will reopen places of worship, restaurants and hotels from June 4, more than two months after closing them over the coronavirus pandemic. Travel between provinces remains forbidden and security checks will be increased during Eid al-Fitr, when people traditionally visit family. / AFP / FETHI BELAID 2/13 A steward in a protective suit checks tickets in front of the Veltins-Arena prior to the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Schalke 04 v FC Augsburg on May 24, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany. DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO / AFP / POOL / Martin Meissner / DFL 3/13 Greek Orthodox, Coptic Orthodox, Armenian, and Franciscan clergymen stand inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem’s Old City on May 24, 2020, as the church doors opened briefly to allow the status-quo liturgies to continue. / AFP / GALI TIBBON 4/13 People sit on the beach at the popular tourist spot Durdle Door near West Lulworth on the south coast of England on May 24, 2020. Travellers arriving in Britain will face 14 days in quarantine from next month to prevent a second coronavirus outbreak, the government announced on Friday, warning that anyone breaking the rules faced a fine or prosecution. The new rules will apply to all international arrivals except Ireland from June 8 and come after weeks of calls for tougher restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19. / AFP / Ben STANSALL 5/13 French director Claude Lelouch (rear C) films Prince's Albert II of Monaco (R) and Mongasque driver Charles Leclerc (front L) as they get in a Ferrari car during the shooting of the short movie "Le grand rendez-vous", in Monaco, on May 24, 2020 as the Principality eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus). / AFP / VALERY HACHE 6/13 Pastor Billy Jones stands inside a potato delivery lorry as he delivers his sermon to his parishioners, sat inside their cars to social distance, in the carpark at Dunseverick Baptist Church in Northern Ireland on May 24, 2020, during a drive-in Sunday church service due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Travellers arriving in Britain will face 14 days in quarantine from next month to prevent a second coronavirus outbreak, the government announced on Friday, warning that anyone breaking the rules faced a fine or prosecution. The new rules will apply to all international arrivals except Ireland from June 8 and come after weeks of calls for tougher restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19. / AFP / PAUL FAITH 7/13 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C), wearing a protective face maks, speaks with his lawyer inside a courtroom at the district court of Jerusalem on May 24, 2020, during the first day of his corruption trial. Fresh from forming a new government after more than 500 days of electoral deadlock, Netanyahu is expected to begin a new battle in the Jerusalem District Court — to stay out of prison. The 70-year-old was scheduled to appear at a court hearing to formally confirm his identity to judges, after being indicted in January for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. The 70-year-old was scheduled to appear at a court hearing to formally confirm his identity to judges, after being indicted in January for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. / AFP / POOL / RONEN ZVULUN 8/13 INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA – MAY 24: In this handout image provided by Hyundai Card, Park Sung-Hyun of South Korea hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during the Hyundai Card Super March at the Sky 72 Golf & Resort Ocean Course on May 24, 2020 in Incheon, South Korea. (Photo by Hyundai Card via Getty Images) 9/13 An Iraqi man mourns next to the pictures of protesters, who were killed in clashes with security forces, during the ongoing protests at the Al Tahrir square at the first day of Eid al-Fitr in central Baghdad , Iraq, 24 May 2020. Iraq’s Higher Committee for Health and National Safety has decided to impose a nationwide curfew during the Eid al-Fitr religious holiday to curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease, which is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, after a sustained uptick in new cases. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL 10/13 A wild rabbit feeds on the fruits of a small bush at the Dehesa El Saler natural park in Valencia, eastern Spain, 24 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Kai Foersterling 11/13 A muslim woman from the mosque of Centrum Middenweg arrives with food packages at the Penitentiary Institution De Schie in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 24 May 2020. Because of Eid al-Fitr, the traditional closing of the month of Ramadan, the mosque donates hundreds of packages to the prison. Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the three day festival marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr is one of the two major holidays in Islam. EPA-EFE/ROBIN UTRECHT 12/13 epa08441193 People enjoy the beach in Loule, Algarve, 24 May 2020. With the increase in temperature, the beach was the destination sought by some Portuguese after emergency measures were relieved due to the epidemiological situation of covid-19. Portugal and the United Kingdom are negotiating the creation of a bilateral tourism corridor to ensure such travel because English are the main market for tourists in the Algarve. EPA-EFE/LUIS FORRA 13/13 Pastor Billy Jones stands inside a potato delivery lorry as he delivers his sermon to his parishioners, sat inside their cars to social distance, in the carpark at Dunseverick Baptist Church in Northern Ireland on May 24, 2020, during a drive-in Sunday church service due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Travellers arriving in Britain will face 14 days in quarantine from next month to prevent a second coronavirus outbreak, the government announced on Friday, warning that anyone breaking the rules faced a fine or prosecution. The new rules will apply to all international arrivals except Ireland from June 8 and come after weeks of calls for tougher restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

