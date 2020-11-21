Jaguar’s F-Type is pure eye candy

I absolutely love the new Jaguar F-Type, and for all the wrong reasons too as I was only interested in how it looked and made me feel. Kinda like a dating the hot, buff guy from gym that can’t count to three.

This statement will make even more sense when I tell you that I was driving the R2.4-million R P575 AWD Coupe model, and what this all means is that I was in a car that makes 423 kW of power and 700 Nm of torque, can get to 100km/h in 3.7 sec and do 300 km/h. Impressive? I guess.

It was fast, it made all the right noises, but the only thing that really interested me was how good it looked, and how good I looked while driving it. I mean just look at it! It is stunning. The body looks like it flows from one piece to the next, and those gorgeous LED lights at the front and the back finish the look off perfectly.

There is one downside to living with such a sexy, low slung, wide car like this every day in the real world, and that is you can’t really. The F-Type is a weekend toy, and dare I say it, just like Mr Buff would be.

The big problem is that getting in and out of this car with those wide doors at a shopping mall or the gym is close to impossible. And this is made even worse because it is a sports car, and as such a car that requires you to slide down into the seat, and then somehow climb back out over the sports part like a lady. So, unless you only wear jeans or are Paris Hilton, you can forget about ever wearing a skirt again!

