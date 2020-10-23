Beware of an epileptic fit in the Kia Seltos

Kia’s new Seltos is a very cool, easy to drive little SUV that is perfectly suited to women. Or is it? There are one or two silly little quirks that do not sit well with me. One is rather funny, the other not so much. But first, let me tell you what I love about the Kia Seltos CRDI EX+ model.

As the name suggests, this little cutie comes with a powerful turbodiesel engine that barely used fuel. The computer display in front of me said that the car was averaging 6.0-litres per 100km. This must be very good as the fuel gauge needle moved so slowly, I thought I would never have to fill the car up.

What was also convenient was that everything you need to do is all easily within reach and it was an automatic. The aircon, the radio and volume controls, along with easy cell phone connectivity with voice control and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for mirroring your phone. Girls don’t like to battle with things of a technical nature, so the Seltos is your friend here.

What wasn’t great was that there is no mirror in the driver’s side sun visor. Many women do their make-up on the move and we also have make to make sure we look perfect each time we get out of a car. Come on Kia, put a mirror where it should be.

What was funny and made me think I might have an epileptic fit, was that there are “disco” lights in the doors that flash and change colour to the beat of the music you are listening to. Chilled music is not too bad but crank up the tunes and the frequency of the lights change to match the music and you are left feeling like you are raving on disco biscuits in a psychedelic night club.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.