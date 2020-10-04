What She Said 4.10.2020 09:10 am

Stunning! It looks like a BNW???

Motoring Correspondent
Stunning! It looks like a BNW???

Everything a girl wants.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S sure is one good looking car, so good looking in fact, some can’t tell the difference between it and its competition.

Every day there is a new car on the road. And come on, so many of them are starting to look the same. How do you really tell the difference these days? A Hyundai looks like a Kia, a Suzuki like a Toyota, and a Mercedes-Benz like a BMW, which looks like an Audi, which looks like a Lexus.

So, when I got sample Mercedes-AMG’s CLA 45 S, I immediately fell in love with the looks of the car, but of course how was I to know that this four-door sedan looking car, is actually known as a four-door coupe, and is not a direct rival of BMW’s 3 Series? Who thinks up these names for these same model cars that look the same?

Call it what you want though, I couldn’t wait to drive this hot looking AMG. While it was not easy for a lady to slide in and out of because of those, race-like, bucket seats that catch you right where a seat shouldn’t when trying to get in the car, pushing the start button and hearing this AMG come alive made up for this.

I am not going to even pretend to try and tell you that I know all about the handling at the limit and how this model is better than the next because of this. But I am going to tell you that it was really fast, and the exhaust made all the right pop and bang noises when the car changed gears.

At like a million rand, I was shocked at what you must pay for a baby AMG, but I loved it. The car was sexy, and it was fast, and that’s reason enough for a girl to want one. To see what Road Test Editor Mark Jones thought, click here.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government eThekwini officials behind R2.3bn irregular expenditure must face the music, says Muthambi

Crime Murdered bus driver’s final ‘good morning’

Crime Hawks pounce on Limpopo company director for allegedly defrauding UIF of R3.2 million

Politics Makhura removes Masuku as Gauteng health MEC on SIU recommendation

Courts Mkhwebane loses first battle in war to thwart her removal


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition