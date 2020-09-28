Buying a car? Then listen to what she says

It’s a common fact that insurers regard women as better drivers than men. Further research shows that members of the fairer sex are key decision makers in many households when it comes to the purchasing of a vehicle. Therefore citizen.co.za is dedicating an exciting new Motoring subsection to women from 1 October to acknowledge their perspective on the latest test cars we get to experience.

This subsection called “What She Said” is not meant to revolve around the car’s power to weight ratio or the compound of the brake discs, but rather seeing the car through the eyes of the everyday female motorist. Unlike men, women are not known for throwing out horsepower figures around a braai fire, and their views are guaranteed to differ dramatically from the ones you’d come to expect from us.

Our unfiltered and to-the-point views from a women’s perspective will run alongside the testosterone fuelled driving impressions or road tests on the same vehicle. It is really going to be a case of “he said, she said”, and as we all know, Mars and Venus are often at their furthest apart when it comes to a car.

Be sure to catch the first instalment of “What She Said” on citizen.co.za on Thursday when our panel of experts deliver their verdict on Toyota’s all-new Starlet, the budget friendly hatch which replaced the Etios. The boys’ first impression was that the car’s specification level makes it quite competitive, but will the Iron Grey metallic tint get the girls’ nod of approval? Watch this space.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.