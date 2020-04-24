Tips to take care of your stationary vehicle

With the end date of lockdown still uncertain for South Africans, it could be a while before your vehicles get the kind of movement they are used to.

This may not seem like an issue, but during elongated periods of your car being stationary, many problems can arise such as flat batteries and poor tyre pressure, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

Castrol has assembled a team of experts to recommend the following five tips ensuring your car remains in good condition, and most importantly, safe for travel.

Prevent a flat battery

When parked on your driveway, most cars will have their alarm and immobiliser switched on protecting the car – however, this will also slowly be draining the vehicle’s battery.

The length of time the battery lasts will depend on the make and model of car along with the age and type of battery, which could range from a couple of weeks to up to three months.

Besides, the alternator in your vehicle charges the battery while driving so if you only do infrequent short trips (say once a week to a local supermarket), your battery may not get the charge it needs.

– Consider purchasing a battery charger.

A battery tender or trickle charger can be connected to your car when not in use and will keep the battery in peak condition. Alternatively, a standard battery charger can be connected every couple of weeks for a few hours to return your battery to full charge.

A key point to consider is that modern engines have different battery types so check that you buy the right charger to ensure you do not damage your battery or shorten its life span (for example modern hybrid engine batteries typically need a more sophisticated charger).

– If you have an electric car, it’s best to give it a full charge and keep it plugged in if you can. Its electronics will ensure it stays topped up, and it won’t be drawing charge all the time.

– Regularly run your engine. Letting your engine run for 15-20 mins once a week will allow the alternator on your car to charge the battery. Make sure to do this outside, or leave the garage door wide open for ventilation.

– Jumpstarting your car might not always be the best option. Modern cars have increasingly complex electrical systems which could potentially get damaged if you use jumpstart leads. If you are unsure, always check your car’s owner manual or if in doubt contact your car manufacturer or their local dealership for advice.

Check your tyre pressure

If a car is parked for some time the tyres could develop a “flat spot” on the area where the tyre meets the ground (tyre deforms slightly due to the weight of the car).

– Most flat spots will disappear the next time you drive as the tyres warm up and return to their original shape.

– If you are not planning on driving for a longer period of time, you might want to consider increasing your tyre pressure to the maximum cold pressure (you can find this inside the door on many vehicles, or in the owner’s manual). The extra pressure will help the tyres retain their shape more – just remember to return tyres to their correct pressure before your next use of your car.

Look after your brakes

If your car has stood for a long period of time there is a small risk that the brake pads may stick to the brake discs which might prevent the car from moving in the future.

– Move the car once a week. Moving the car a small distance (up to a metre) if you have space will help ensure your brakes do not stick.

Empty your car of rubbish

If your car is not going to be driven for a period of time, ensure there is no rubbish inside that might smell. With no air moving around inside your car, an old packet of crisps, sweet wrapper or fast food packaging will quickly make the inside of your car smell unpleasant.

Stay safe when making journeys

– Keep all touchpoints clean

When you do have to leave home for essential journeys, try to minimise the potential to contaminate your car by considering all touchpoints.

– Door handles, the steering wheel, gear lever, boot release and dashboard buttons are all areas to consider.

– Clean all touchpoints using anti-bacterial or alcohol cleaners before every journey.

– Consider leaving hand sanitiser, wipes or gloves in the car so you have them available for every journey.

