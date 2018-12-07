10 tips to help curb car theft and car break-ins

A total of 16,717 cars were stolen between April 2016 and March 2017, according to national crime statistics. Opportunistic car thieves often take advantage of an easy target – make sure you aren’t one of them.
From locking your car at all times to auto window tinting, you can help prevent crime against you and your vehicle while on the road and at home with these tips:
- Do not leave important documents or personal information in the car. It can lead to identity theft.
- Keep car registration and proof of insurance in your wallet, with extra copies at home.
- Install at least one anti-theft device, such as a lock for the steering wheel, brakes, tyres, and/or hood to deter thieves.
- Car window tinting can help reduce the temptation to break in because it can make it more difficult to see inside your car. Make sure you comply with local window tint laws.
- Use paint or a permanent marker to write the vehicle identification number (VIN), located on the driver’s side dashboard, under the hood, battery and in the trunk for tracking purposes.
- Turn your wheels to the curb when parked on the street or towards another car if you are in a parking lot or garage. This makes it more difficult to steal by towing.
- When you return home, if you have a garage, park your car in it. Lock the doors and roll up the windows too.
- Never hide keys in a “secret” spot because thieves know them all; and definitely do not leave an extra set in the car.
- Secure valuables before you reach your destination and leave them out of site when parked.
- Finally, when you are heading out the door, resist the temptation to “warm up your car”. Leaving an unattended car running is like putting out a welcome mat to an opportunistic thief.
With effective window film for your car from a reputable company, you will add an extra security measure for the road. Travel safe!
