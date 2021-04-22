Jaco van der Merwe
22 Apr 2021
Everest Sport Ford’s trump card to reel in Toyota Fortuner

Sporty touches make this seven-seater a very attractive offering.

Based on the XLT, the Everest Sport's differences are easily noticeable
In the Everest Sport, Ford might have just found the perfect recipe to help it gain some ground on the local market leader, the Toyota Fortuner. Numbers indicate that the Fortuner leads the seven-seater SUV pack in South Africa by an impressive margin. In the first three months of 2021, 2 494 new Fortuners were sold compared to the 554 Everests that found new homes. This means that for every five Fortuners that Toyota sells, Ford only manage to offload one Everest. But there is a massive discord, somewhat inexplicable to a certain extent, between these numbers and the actual...

