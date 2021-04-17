Jaco van der Merwe
17 Apr 2021
2:33 pm
Mercedes-AMG declares SUV war on BMW

Jaco van der Merwe

These Affalterbach monsters are big and they are quick.

Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
  In the ongoing model ping-pong between BMW and Mercedes-Benz, the latter took the inside lane on its fierce fellow German carmaker this week. Over the last few months, BMW has been making headway with its potent SUV offerings. But this week, in a move akin to a master poker player, Mercedes responded by saying: “I’ll see you and I’ll raise you.” The three-pointed star has not only counterpunched BMW’s array of X M Competitions models, but also went ahead on the scorecards by virtue of the AMG GLS 63. As a full-blown M version of its rival in the...

