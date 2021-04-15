Jaco van der Merwe
Head of Motoring
6 minute read
15 Apr 2021
8:00 am
Premium
Premium | Reviews and opinion

New Opel Corsa on rocky road to relive glory days

Jaco van der Merwe

Boardroom battles and Covid-19 did not do hatchback any favours.

All-new Opel Corsa 1.2T Elegance
  “Almost four hundred grand for an Opel Corsa! Are you kidding me?” the dumbstruck admirer fumed as the colour drained from his face. Shame, and he was so excited to finally see the latest reincarnation of his beloved badge. An effort to convince him that the R386 900 96 kW 1.2-litre turbo Elegance model I had on test was the line-up’s top-of-the-range model and that there are more affordable options fell on deaf ears. The fact that the R274 900 entry-level model is “only” powered by a 55 kW 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine did my plea no favours. “Only...

Read more on these topics