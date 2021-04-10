Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Petrol or diesel?

The world is gravitating away from traditional sedans, but for those that still appreciate the comfort and space a sedan offers, Mercedes-Benz has something that still might interest you in their facelifted E-Class. If you are not a complete E63 S AMG performance nut, the only choice you will need to make is petrol or diesel? E200 or E220d? It’s that simple! The E200 retails for a suggested R920 000 and features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that is good for 145 kW of power between 5 500 and 6 100 rpm with a decent 320 Nm of...

The world is gravitating away from traditional sedans, but for those that still appreciate the comfort and space a sedan offers, Mercedes-Benz has something that still might interest you in their facelifted E-Class.

If you are not a complete E63 S AMG performance nut, the only choice you will need to make is petrol or diesel? E200 or E220d? It’s that simple!

The E200 retails for a suggested R920 000 and features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that is good for 145 kW of power between 5 500 and 6 100 rpm with a decent 320 Nm of torque from a low 1 650 rpm right up till 4 000 rpm. Power is driven to the rear wheels via the 9G Tronic automatic gearbox.

Under the bonnet

The claimed 0 to 100 km/h sprint time is 7.4 sec, while the top speed is said to be 240 km/h. Perhaps of slightly more importance, given the title of this piece, is the fuel consumption. The claim is 6.9L per 100 km, but this is not in the real world and our real world consisted of a proper drive out to the other end of Pretoria, with some healthy commuting in between and here we achieved a number of 9L/100 km.

The E220d will set you back a little more at R984 00 and it too features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine, but in this application, it is fuelled by diesel. Power outputs are as near as identical with 143 kW being offered over a shorter rev range by the oil-burner. In the torque stakes, the diesel comes out tops with a full 400 Nm from as low as 1 650 rpm.

Tough choice

The same smooth shifting nine-speed ‘box does duty and the claimed 0 to 100 km/h sprint time is an identical 7.4 sec, while the top speed is slightly lower at 235 km/h. But as to be expected the E220d trumps the E200 in the fuel consumption race with a real-world number that came in at 7.0-litres per 100 km.

They are both excellent everyday premium offerings, but is this enough of a reason to simply opt for the E200d? In my opinion, no. Besides the extra cost up front, the power and torque delivery of the two cars is the most polarising aspect.

The petrol seems that little more suited to easy, almost lag free driving, whereas in the diesel, the lag is felt more due to the sudden ramp up of the extra torque as soon as the engine comes onto boost. For my money, I would take the E200.

Loyalty

Johannes Fritz, Co-CEO of Mercedes-Benz South Africa and Executive Director for Mercedes-Benz Cars, says customers of the E-Class are among the most loyal fans of the Mercedes star: Eight out of ten customers of the E-Class Sedan remain loyal to Mercedes-Benz when buying their next vehicle.

“The tenth generation of the E-Class set styling trends in 2016 with its clean, yet emotionally appealing design and an exclusive, high-quality interior. Together with the wealth of innovation in areas like driving assistance systems, it proved extremely successful, with more than 1.2-million customers around the world buying a current-generation E-Class Sedan,” said Fritz.

“Our latest extensive facelift builds on that platform to deliver the most advanced E-Class Sedan yet.”

Exterior

The facelifted front end, with increased chrome content, shows the new E-Class means business, with two chrome louvres and vertical high-gloss black struts providing a sporty and elegant appearance. The designers also updated the Sedan’s rear end with a new bumper, split tail lamps and a new boot lid.

Interior

Inside, there’s even more comfort in the interior, including a new steering wheel with touch controls, large display screens as standard (2 x 10.25-inches), and the latest generation of the MBUX multimedia system.

MBUX includes the now-familiar ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice control and augmented reality that displays additional information, such as house numbers, in the video image of the surroundings.

Security

The new E-Class features Urban Guard, which offers all-round surveillance of the parked vehicle. This includes functions like warnings for collision damage warning, tow-away protection, and ant-theft.

Driving Assistance

The new E-Class has the latest generation of Mercedes-Benz driving assistance systems. Active Distance Assist Distronic, with route-based speed adjustment, recognises and responds to tailbacks and slow-moving traffic even before the driver becomes aware of them. When a traffic jam is detected (and if the driver does not choose a different response), Distronic reduces the speed to around 100 km/h as a precaution.

Comfort

Energising seat kinetics is another new feature in the E-Class. It supports beneficial changes in seated posture by means of minute movements of the seat cushion and backrest when on a journey.

Energising comfort control networks various comfort systems in the vehicle and uses musical and lighting moods plus a number of massage modes for a wide range of feel-good programmes. The aim is for passengers to feel well and relaxed even during demanding or monotonous journeys.

Other innovations include:

Active Tailback Assist, which can substantially assist the driver with lane-keeping and maintaining a safe distance at speeds up to around 60 km/h, with a high degree of availability.

Active Blind Spot Assist, which lowers the risk of a collision with other road users, like passing cyclists. It also monitors the blind spot when at standstill, and can warn the driver of approaching vehicles, motorcycles or bicycles when opening the door.

Parking Package with 360° camera: Side View gives the Parking package a new function that keeps an eye on the entire side of the vehicle. The extended side view makes it easier to manoeuvre alongside nearby, parallel obstacles such as kerbs and garage walls. – Mark Jones