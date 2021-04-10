Mark Jones
Road Test Editor
10 Apr 2021
8:10 am
Premium
Premium | Reviews and opinion

Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Petrol or diesel?

Mark Jones

Pleasant headache for those fortunate enough to shop in this price range.

Facelift Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Note: European model depicted.
  The world is gravitating away from traditional sedans, but for those that still appreciate the comfort and space a sedan offers, Mercedes-Benz has something that still might interest you in their facelifted E-Class. If you are not a complete E63 S AMG performance nut, the only choice you will need to make is petrol or diesel? E200 or E220d? It’s that simple! The E200 retails for a suggested R920 000 and features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that is good for 145 kW of power between 5 500 and 6 100 rpm with a decent 320 Nm of...

