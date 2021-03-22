 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

New Defender gets street and bush cred nod

Reviews and opinion 3 hours ago

The manufactures have maintained that rough appeal, that loyalists to the Defender brand would possibly look for.

Thami Kwazi
22 Mar 2021
02:10:56 PM
PREMIUM!
New Defender gets street and bush cred nod

So, can a Land Rover Defender work as a daily city car? Most definitely – no questions asked. Photo: Land Rover South Africa

Driving around in the new Land Rover Defender is like riding around on a rainbow with a large pot of gold at the end. There are endless discoveries to be made, mostly inside the vehicle. Purists like to refer to this vehicle as only being for off-road and long-distance trips – an adventure car for the “Great Unexplored”. That’s what its predecessor was. Yet, does that myth apply to the new Defender? That was my job to find out. And let me say: Myth Busted. It isn’t as visually sexy as other Land Rovers (read Range Rovers mainly). It’s boxy...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Land Rover Defender raises the bar for off-roading  22.3.2021
WATCH: Land Rover Defender goes bundu bashing 19.3.2021
Land Rover keen on Raptor rivalling Defender 8.3.2021


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motorsport Formula One welcomes the return of the Schumacher name

World ‘Everything evaporated’ – Olympics’ overseas fan ban hits Japan tourism

World WATCH: Fresh deluge worsens ‘one in 100 year’ Australia floods

Opinion Will Zondo succeed in getting Zuma jailed for contempt?

Local News Can municipalities afford a R4k salary increase?


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.