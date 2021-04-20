Just add rain for instant F1 fun

Last weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is best summed up by a valued friend and colleague who sent a message saying, “Great race – [Formula One] should only be held in the rain.” There was no doubt that the addition of cloud precipitation turned the event on its head. Saturday’s qualifying set an interesting grid, with Lewis Hamilton on pole, Sergio Perez second – his first front row position – and Max Verstappen third. The three were separated by a mere 0.087 seconds. The tyre compounds added another exciting aspect, with Hamilton and Verstappen opting for the medium compound...

Last weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is best summed up by a valued friend and colleague who sent a message saying, “Great race – [Formula One] should only be held in the rain.” There was no doubt that the addition of cloud precipitation turned the event on its head.

Saturday’s qualifying set an interesting grid, with Lewis Hamilton on pole, Sergio Perez second – his first front row position – and Max Verstappen third. The three were separated by a mere 0.087 seconds.

The tyre compounds added another exciting aspect, with Hamilton and Verstappen opting for the medium compound rubber and Perez on the soft.

Change of plan

We were in for a great start. However, it was not to be, as on raceday the wet track called for intermediates or full wets, so all those tyre statistics went out the window.

A great start from Hamilton and Verstappen, with the Mercedes driver leaving the track and damaging a front wing end plate, leaving the Dutchman to speed off into the distance.

It was certainly not plain sailing for anyone, as cars slipped and slithered their way around the sodden circuit. Many left the track, some not returning. In fact it is difficult to remember who did not succumb to the standing water. Nicholas Latifi in the Williams was the first to end against the barrier and he was not the last.

Key moment

But lap 32 was destined to change the race scenario. The coming together of the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas and the Mercedes-powered Williams of George Russell was to prove a crucial moment.

I am keeping my opinion of who caused it to myself, and a “racing incident” was the official verdict. The images of massive wreckage were tempered by the fact both drivers walked away – a true testament to the compulsory introduction of all the current safety standards. A red flag stopping the race was the only option.

Seeing red

This is where I come to an issue that has bothered me since its inception. The rules state a race restart after a red flag must see the starting order based on the penultimate lap prior to the incident requiring the red flag.

Being old school, I feel for the driver who has not set a foot wrong and built a solid lead but suddenly finds himself with everyone right back on his tail.

Sunday demonstrated this when Hamilton, who had been lapped prior to the crash, chased and finished second. He restarted in ninth, a position he gained due to the ruling where all lapped cars can un-lap themselves. It is a strange scenario but has been with us for some years and I always struggle to accept the possible outcome on the final result of a race.

Not amused

One odd aspect of the Bottas/Russell incident had to be the rather strange statement from Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff. He is reported as saying Russell’s explanation was not acceptable.

“That’s b******t. The whole situation is absolutely not amusing for us, to be honest. It was quite a big shunt. Our car is a write-off and in a cost-cap environment that is certainly not what we needed. It will probably limit the upgrades that we are able to do.

“The situation meant taking a risk and the other car in front of Russell was a Mercedes. A young Mercedes development driver must never lose this global perspective. Lots to learn for him I guess.”

Lots at stake

One has to wonder if this implies the Englishman’s position as a Mercedes Young Driver is now at risk. Or perhaps no member of such organisations should challenge a competitor who is part of the parent F1 team. I sincerely hope not and this was just a statement uttered in the heat of the moment.

Interesting news is the agreement to stage a round of the F1 championship in Miami, Florida, after many years of negotiations with local authorities and residents of the area that will house the street circuit.

Apart from the time factor and the financial expenditure for multiple legal actions, the costs to bring the race to F1’s “Dream Destination” must be considerable.

Keeping community in mind

The deal has been signed for 10 years and it is interesting to note the agreement includes a pledge of $5 million (about R71.2 million) for community benefits to be administered by the city, plus an educational project in schools, also prioritising local businesses to become official vendors and discounted tickets for locals.

One section I found interesting was the wording “despite opposition remaining from local activists”. So it appears the powers that be have not managed to placate all of those who have fought to stop the race. Note the use of the word “activists”.

I suppose those opposed, such as home owners and educational facilities, could be branded as such, but this could get very interesting as the scheduled 2022 race comes closer to fruition.