John Floyd
Motorsport columnist
3 minute read
17 Feb 2021
7:22 am
Sport
Formula 1 | Premium | Sport | World Sport

Saturday sprint races can spice up Formula 1

John Floyd

All 10 teams keen to buy into concept of a more exciting format.

F1 races in 2021 could feature a Saturday sprint event. Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images.
Last week, I offered my take on the proposed sprint race and the possibility of it becoming part of the Grand Prix weekend. New F1 chief Stefano Domenicali solidly promoted the concept of more track time for the “rookies”, as he refers to young drivers who are already actively involved in F1 as test drivers, simulator jockeys and reserve drivers. Apparently the idea would be put to the test during the 2021 season. Three rounds of the championship have already been selected as test beds: Canada, Italy and Brazil – and the format is somewhat different to the original. According...

