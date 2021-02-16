McLaren aiming for glory F1 days return with new Mercedes powered MCL35M

Motorsport Correspondent

Woking outfit starts the new season with not only a new car and powerunit, but also a new driver.

The first of the 2021 Formula One Championship contenders was revealed yesterday, during a virtual launch at the Woking headquarters of McLaren.

Drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris were joined by Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing and Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, plus 200 VIP virtual guests comprising McLaren fans from around the globe. The launch of the new MCL35M marks the return of Mercedes power to McLaren F1. That was a winning combination in the team’s history and one that could assist the team to retain its current third spot in the F1 Constructors’ title chase.

McLaren MCL35M Technical Specification

CHASSIS

Monocoque Carbon fibre composite, incorporating driver controls and fuel cell Safety structures Cockpit survival cell incorporating impact resistant construction and anti-penetration panels, front impact structure, prescribed side impact structures, integrated rear impact structure, front and rear roll structures, Halo secondary roll structure, driver headrest protection and safety seat Bodywork Carbon-fibre composite, including engine cover, sidepods, deflector, floor, nose, front wing and rear wing with driver-operated drag reduction system Front suspension Carbon-fibre wishbone and pushrod suspension elements operating inboard torsion bar and damper system Rear suspension Carbon-fibre wishbone and steel pullrod suspension elements operating inboard torsion bar and damper system Weight Overall vehicle weight 752 kg (including driver, excluding fuel) Weight distribution between 45.4% and 46.4% on front axle Electronics McLaren Applied. Including chassis control, power unit control, data acquisition, sensors, data analysis Instruments McLaren Applied steering wheel display Brake system Six piston brake calipers with front / rear master cylinders ‘Brake by wire’ rear brake control system Carbon-carbon ventilated discs and pads Steering Power-assisted rack and pinion Tyres Pirelli P Zero Race wheels Enkei Paint AkzoNobel Sikkens products Cooling systems Charge air, engine oil, gearbox oil, hydraulic oil, water, and ERS cooling systems Advanced manufacturing Stratasys 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing Mazak Advanced Technology Solutions

POWER UNIT

Power unit type Mercedes-AMG M12 E Performance Minimum weight 150 kg Primary PU components Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Motor Generator Unit – Kinetic (MGU-K) Motor Generator Unit – Heat (MGU-H) Energy Store (ES) Turbocharger

INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINE

Capacity 1.6-litres Cylinders Six Bank angle 90-degree vee angle No of valves 24 Max speed 15,000 rpm Max fuel flow rate 100 kg/hour (above 10,500 rpm) Fuel consumption 110 kg ‘lights to flag’ regulated fuel capacity limit Fuel injection Direct injection, single injector per cylinder, 500 bar max Pressure charging Single-stage compressor and exhaust turbine, common shaft

ENERGY RECOVERY SYSTEM

Architecture Integrated Hybrid energy recovery via Motor Generator Units Crankshaft coupled electrical MGU-K Turbocharger coupled electrical MGU-H Energy store Lithium-Ion battery, between 20 and 25 kg Maximum energy storage, 4 MJ per lap MGU-K Maximum speed, 50,000 rpm Maximum power: 120 kW Maximum energy recovery, 2 MJ per lap Maximum energy deployment, 4 MJ per lap MGU-H Maximum speed 125,000 rpm Maximum power, unlimited Maximum energy recovery, unlimited Maximum energy deployment, unlimited

TRANSMISSION

Gearbox Carbon fibre composite main case, longitudinally mounted drive train Gear ratios Eight forward and one reverse Gear selection Electro-hydraulically operated seamless shift Differential Epicyclic with limited slip by multi-plate friction stack Clutch Electro-hydraulically operated, carbon multi-plate

