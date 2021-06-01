Brad Binder remaining KTM mounted till 2024

Charl Bosch

Potchefstroom native Binder currently lies eighth in the championship after finishing fifth this past weekend.

South Africa’s MotoGP star Brad Binder has confirmed a contract extension with the factory supported Red Bull KTM team until 2024.

The Potchefstroom native, who finished fifth in this past weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Mugello overshadowed by the death of Moto3 racer Jason Dupasquier in qualifying, has been part of the Austrian outfit since his debut in Moto3 nine years ago with his switch to motorcycle racing’s premier class last year resulting in an historic victory at the Czech Grand Prix in Brno, the first for a South African since 1981, and the first ever for KTM.

Currently lying eighth in the overall standings with 35 points, two points clear of Petronas Yamaha SRT’s Franco Morbidelli but 70 behind Monster Yamaha championship leader Fabio Quartararo, Binder created another piece of history by clocking 362.4 km/h during the third official practice session at Mugello, the equal highest top speed ever in MotoGP.

“I’m super, super happy to have signed again for three more seasons with KTM and it will take us up to 10 years. It’s incredible to have been with this manufacturer for such a long time now and we’ve always had a good relationship. From here on we can focus on building ourselves towards the front. We are not terribly far away and it would be really nice to do something great together. It’s exciting to see what these next years will bring,” Binder was quoted by MotoGP as saying.

Red Bull KTM race manager Mike Leitner said: “As team manager I’m happy that Brad has placed his trust in us for another three years. He’s a very strong rider with a strong crew and a strong factory behind him. We will push together to achieve our mutual dreams and targets. It’s great we have this partnership up to 2024.”

Binder and the MotoGP circus will next be in action this coming weekend at the Catalan Grand Prix in Barcelona.