Historic racing readying for weekend jaunt at Zwartkops

Andre de Kock

Meeting will be contested by 12 disciplines over two races each.

Historic car racing will return to the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria in force this Saturday, with 12 competition disciplines represented by more than 130 drivers.

Heading up proceedings will be two races for Pre-1980 Historic Saloon Cars, which have attracted 21 entries.

Top victory contenders should include Alan Green (Ford Escort), Stan Stacey (Coastal Alfa Romeo GTV-6), George Avvakoumides (Liqui Moly Porsche 911 RSR), Deon van Vuuren (Hoosier Mazda R100 Rotary), Jannie van Rooyen (Volkswagen Scirocco), Johann Smith (JMS Mazda Capella Rotary), Stefan Puschavez (Porsche 911 RSR), Fred Konig (Northern Bolt (Volkswagen Scirocco), Andre’ van der Merwe (Evapco Porsche 911 RSR) and Djurk Venter (Ford Capri Perana).

All the Pre-1966 Marlboro Crane Hire saloon cars will race together, fronted by Jonathan du Toit (Chevrolet Nova), Peter Lindenberg (Shelby Mustang), Mark du Toit (Ford Fairlane), Jeffrey Kruger (Chevrolet Chevelle) and Paige Lindenberg (Ford Fairlane).

Behind them, the Little Giants category should be led by John Simpson (Evone Alfa Romeo Giulia), Jaco Taylor (Alfa Rome0 GT Junior), Gary Stacey (Coastal Hire Ford Cortina) and Clive Winterstein (Porsche 365).

Front contenders in the races for Pre-1968 Le Mans Sport and GT Cars should include Mark du Toit (TAR Lola R70 Spyder), James Temple (Sabat Shelby Daytona), Jonathan du Toit (TAR Chevron B8), Djurk Venter (Shelby Daytona Coupe) and Peter Bailey (Porsche 911).

Drivers to beat in the Lotus Challenge races must include Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Birkin), Thomas Falkiner (Adaptive Resource Taylon), Jeffrey Kruger (Universal Health Lotus), Ian Young (Adlem Auto Lotus), Fred Alberts (Habal Birkin), Tinus Botes (CSI Birkin), Jeff Gable (Birkin), Andre’ Dafel (CWR Birkin) and David Jermey (Expensive Taylon).

Heading the Pre-1980 Midvaal Historic grids will be Eugene Gouws (Master Mowers Chevrolet CanAm), Travis Jensen (Jensen Towing Datsun 1200), Tim Crossland (Ztrom Alfa Romeo GTV-6), Andries Draper (Auto Classic Ford Escort) and Franz Jensen (Datsun 1200).

The Clubmans races will see 23 contenders face the starter, with front runners to include Marius Jacobs (AAA Recovery Opel Tigra), Riaan Draper (Blessed Wheels Peugeot 206), Amos Cockeram (AJC Opel Tigra), George Economides (Wealth Avenue BMW 328i), Ebrahim Peck (Geardown Golf Volkswagen), Lenard Archer (ACD Hyundai i20), Dirk Lawrence (JDM Tuning Honda Ballade) and Evert Seyffert (Cable Solutions Chevrolet CanAm).

Louis van der Merwe (Liabri-Qtees Swift), Corrie le Roux (Pigments Formula M), Koos Postumus (Formula M), Clayton le Roux (Pigments Formula M), Matthys Strydom (Talon FF), Ken Price (KPR Formula M), Grant Will (Ashley) and JM Gerber (Namib Formula M) should be drivers to watch in ths two Monoposto races.

The Charlies Super Spar Pursuit handicap races are unpredictable, but expected front runners should include Kola de Klerk (Nissan 300ZX), Rob van Aarle (Ace Auto Datsun 180U), Bert van Aarle (Mazda MX-5), Henk de Klerk (Datsun 280ZX), Clive Winterstein (Casher Porsche 356A), Willem van Niekerk (Marauder) and Stan Stacey (Coastal Alfa Romeo GTV-6).

The Liqui Moly INEX Legend races should see drivers like Devon Robertson (Big Boss Auto Legend), Riaan Draper (Blessed Wheels Legend), Charl Roux (Rubro Legend), Jagger Robertson (Liqui Moly Legend) and Gerhard Roux (Rubro Legend) fighting for podium places.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, no spectators will be allowed.