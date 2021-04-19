Textbook weekend motorsport action at Zwartkops

Andre de Kock

Two and four wheel pilots gave it all over two races each.

Heading up proceeding were two races for Global Touring and SupaCup Cars. Michael van Rooyen (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla) won the opening Touring Car race, chased over the finish line by Robert Wolk (Chemical Logistics Toyota Corolla), Julian van der Watt (Euro Performance Ford Focus) and Lee Thompson (Universal Health BMW 2 Series).

Scott Temple (Chemical Logistics Toyota Corolla) won the next race ahead of Mandla Mdakane (Gazoo Toyota Corolla), Van Rooyen and Wolk.

Jeffrey Kruger (Universal Health SupaPolo) won the first SupaCup race from defending champion Bradley Liebenberg (Sparco SupaPolo), Jonathan Mogotsi (Volkswagen Motorsport SupaPolo) and Jason Campos (Turn 1 SupaPolo). Campos took a hectic race two from Kruger, Liebenberg and Saood Variawa (SCR SupaPolo).

Leyton Fourie (Universal Health Polo) took the first of three Volkswagen Polo Cup heats, narrowly ahead of Arnold Neveling (Stradale Polo) and Clinton Bezuidenhout (Universal Health Polo). Neveling bounced back to win race two, chased to the line by Fourie and Bezuidenhout. The third time out, Fourie won again, ahead of Neveling and Fourie.

Championship points leader Andrew Rackstraw (Investchem Mygale) took the first Investchem F1600 victory from Josh le Roux (RCA Formula Ford) and Alex Vos (DV Building Van Diemen). Rackstraw won race as well, followed by Nicholas van Weely Magnificent Paints Van Diemen) and Le Roux.

Both SunBet Kawasaki ZX10 Masters Cup races went to Michael Smit (Kawasaki ZX10), leading home Graeme van Breda (Stefanutti Stocks ZX10) and Brian Bontekoning (Kawasaki ZX10).

Rounding out the day’s events were two races for Marlboro Crane Hire Pre-1966 Little Giants. The first race went to Marc Miller (Designer Dent Alfa Romeo Giulia), beating Jonathan du Toit (TAR BMW 2000ti) and Roger Houston (CTR Alfa Romeo Giulia). Du Toit won race two, followed by Houston and Miller.

The next race meeting at Zwartkops will be a round of the 2021 Historic Inland series, on Saturday 22 May.