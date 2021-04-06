Historic racing revving up for Phakisa jaunt

Historic and regional car racing will return to the Free State Phakisa Raceway this weekend, with eight racing disciplines taking the trip to Welkom.

Topping events will be two races for Pre-1980 Saloon Cars, with top contenders to include Deon van Vuuren (Hoosier Mazda R100 Rotary), Johann Smith (JMS Mazda Capella Rotary), Stuart Konig (Northern Bolt Volkswagen Scirocco), Andre ten Napel (TNMC Volkswagen Scirocco), Alan Green (Ford Escort), Jan Jacobs (Alfa Romeo GT Junior) and Sean Hepburn (AA Datsun 1200).

Running ahead of the tin-tops will be a bunch of Pre-1990 Sports Cars, including Peter Bailey (Bailey Cars Porsche 911 RSR), George Avvakoumides (Liqui Moly Porsche 911 RSR), Andre van der Merwe (Avapco Porsche 911 RSR) and Fred Konig (Northern Bolt Porsche 911 RSR).

Attending the meeting on invitation will be the Bridgestone Car Club contingent, led by drivers like James Dalton (X-Tra Shoes BMW 328), Andreas Meier (# Trained Amateur BMW E36), Jagger Robertson (Big Boss Auto BMW), Rick Loureiro (BMW E30), Uli Sanne (BMW Z4), Mike Grobler (BMW E36), Jan Evertsteyn (Liqui Moly BMW) and Lorenzo Gualtieri (Savspeed BMW 328).

Jeffrey Kruger (Universal Health Birkin) must be the man to beat in the Lotus Challenge races, facing off against reigning champion Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Birkin), Thomas Falkiner (Adaptive Resource Taylon), Rudi Barnard (Barney’s Birkin), Jeff Gable (Birkin Toyota) and Ian Young (Adlem Auto Birkin).

The Midvaal Historics category should produce front runners like Eugene Gouws (Master Mowers Chevrolet CanAm), Travis Jensen (Jensen Towing Datsun 1200), Mario Rossi (M&M Alfa Romeo GTV6), Franz Jensen (Jensen Towing Datsun 1200), Ian Kilburn (Collectible Wheels Datsun 1200) and Terence Ladner (Hamilton’s Ford Capri).

Marius Jacobs (AAA Recovery Opel Tigra) must rate as the victory favourite in the Clubmans races, chased by the likes of George Economides (Wealth Ave BMW 328i), Dirk Lawrence ((Vaal Timbers Honda Ballade), Lenard Archer (ACD Welkom Hyundai i20), Phillip Emmenis (Uniglide BMW M3) and Wayne Lebotschy (Shield Volkswagen Golf GTI).

The Charlie’s SuperSpar Pursuit races are generally a bit of a lottery at Phakisa, but front runners should include Wynand du Plessis (DBM Architects Porsche 944), Richard Tudor-Owen (Mercedes 190E), Werner Hartzenberg (Porsche 916), Lauren van Aarle (Ford Escort), Mike Thompson (Ford Capri), Jose Vasques (Mercedes-Benz W114) and Clive Winterstein (Porsche 356).

Ian Smith (Shelby Can-Am), Klippies Krige (Mercury 7-Plus), Adriaan le Roux (Mercury Caterham), Glenton Rebello (Birkin S3) and Ron Harmse (Sports 2000) could all spray champagne after the reces for National Sports cars.

Topping the Monoposto single-seater entry list will be Clayton le Roux (Pigments Kawasaki), Koos Posthumus Suzuki), Aiden Morrow (Chaplins Eye Honda), Clint Baudoux (Ratel Roof Ray), Steve Venter Dezzo FF Kent) and Grant Will (Ashley).

Due to Covid-19 regulations, no spectators will be allowed.

