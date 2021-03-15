Sparks and body panels fly in Extreme Festival opener

Andre de Kock

Various classes produced close racing as well as a few bumps and bend panels.

The 2021 Regional Extreme Festival got off to an impressive start at the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria on Saturday, with more than 120 competitors in six separate racing disciplines turning up.

Topping the show were two races for Marlboro Crane Hire Pre-1966 Sports and Legend Saloon Cars. James Temple (Ford Shelby Daytona) led the first Sports Car race until a high-speed spin stranded him in the Turn 4 sand trap. That left Mark du Toit to win, ahead of Chad ten Doeschate (TAR Shelby Cobra) and Peter Bailey (Daytona Coupe).

The cars of Ten Doeschate and Temple tangled early in race two while Bailey’s car lost its steering and charged through the Zwartkops infield flora. Mark du Toit went on to win again, this time followed by Johan de Bruyn (OdorCure Porsche 911 R) and Djurk Venter (Ford Shelby Daytona).

The first Pre-1966 Legend Saloon Car event saw Hennie Groenewald leading, until his Mercury developed an oil leak. The race then went to Peter Lindenberg (Ford Mustang), followed by Jonathan du Toit (TAR Chevrolet Nova) and Jeffrey Kruger (Chevrolet Bel-Air).

Groenewald returned to win the second race, finishing ahead of Jonathan du Toit and Lindenberg. Carel Pienaar (SP Lotus Cortina) took both the Under Two-litre victories from Marc Miller (Alfa Giulia) and Roger Houston (CTR Alfa Giulia).

The Car Care Clinic 111 Sports and Saloon Car category boasted 27 entries. Adrian Dalton (Xtra Clothing Audi TT) won the Sports Car sprint race ahead of Louis Scholtz (Car Care Clinic Volkswagen Golf GTI) and Wouter Roos (Car Care Clinic Volkswagen SupaPolo).

The Saloon Car sprint heat went to Piet Potgieter (Nathans Volkswagen Golf GTI), followed by Phillip Meyer (Pple Group Porsche 924) and Lucas Bezuidenhout (Pta Noord Lexus).

Jonathan du Toit (TAR Honda Civic) won the Car Care Clinic SuperHatch sprint race, narrowly ahead of Brett Garland (Autobarn Honda Civic) and Francois Henning (Selectreg.co.za Volkswagen Polo).

The 45-minute 111 Endurance race went to Louis Scholtz, leading home Mark du Toit (BMW Z4) and Bob Neil/Jody Robertson (Delmon Honda Type R).

Lendl Jansen (Bull Security Forza) won both the DOE Formula Vee races from Greg Wilson (Forza), with Gert van den Berg (Rhema) and Brandon Hills (Rugged SA Rhema) taking turns in the respective third places.

Ruan Oberholzer (Kawasaki ZX10) took the first Bridgestone Challenge race, beating Abrie Marais (Kawasaki ZX10) and Ian Harwood (TRP Kawasaki ZX10) to the flag. Marais won the next time, followed by Oberholzer and Harry Potgieter (Green Machine Kawasaki ZX10).

Rounding out the programme were two races for Monoposto single-seater cars. In both cases Louis van der Merwe (Liabi Swift) won ahead of Dean Venter (Platinum Van Diemen) and Clint Baudoux (Ratel Ray Gti).

The next round of the 2021 Extreme Festival will take place at the Western Cape Killarney circuit this Saturday.

