Zwartkops readying for Extreme Festival opener

A total of six classes will contest two races each

The 2021 regional Extreme Festival will get underway this Saturday, with the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria to host six competition disciplines, each to tackle two races.

Topping the bill will be two races for Car Care Clinic 111 Sports and Saloon cars, with 25 competitors taking to the tarmac.

Wouter Roos (Car Care Clinic VW SupaPolo) should be the man to beat, with his closest adversaries people like Adrian Dalton (Xtra Clothing VW Golf Turbo), Mark du Toit (TAR BMW Z4), Lenard Archer (ADC Hyundai Getz), Louis Scholtz (Car Care Clinic VW Golf), Lucas Bezuidenhout (Pta Noord Lexus IS 200) and Bob Neil (Delmon Honda Civic Type R).

Jonathan du Toit (TAR Honda Civic) should be the victory favourite in the Car Care Clinic SuperHatch races, facing off against the likes of Andre’ Dannhauser (Pro Auto Opel Corsa), Brett Garland (AutoBarn Honda Civic), Lenard Archer (ACD Hyundai Getz), Melanie Spurr (Car Care Clinic Volkswagen Polo), Werner Pieterse (Volkswagen Polo) and Ishmael Baloyi (TAR Honda Civic).

Adding a historic highlight to proceedings will be races for three categories of Pre-1966 vehicles, to run in the same heats, off three separate starting grids.

Heading up the Le Mans Sports and GT list will be Oliver Dalais (Marlboro Crane Hire Ford GT40), Chad ten Doeschate (TAR Shelby Cobra), Mark du Toit (TAR Ford GT40), Peter Bailley (Daytona Coupe), Djurk Venter (Shelby Daytona) and James Temple (Shelby Daytona).

Hennie Groenewald (Mercury), Jonathan du Toit (TAR Chevrolet Nova), Peter Lindenberg (Shelby Mustang) and Paige Lindenberg (Sabat Ford Fairlane) should be front runners in the V8 Legend class, while the Under Two-Litre category should see people like Vic Campher (Volvo 122), Carel Pienaar (Lotus Cortina), Roger Houston (CTR Alfa Romeo Giulia), Marc Miller (Alfa Romeo Giulia) and Riaan Lubbe (Alfa Romeo Giulia) at the front end.

Reigning SA champion Lushen Ramchander (Liqui Moly Forza) will start his DOE Formula Vee title defence, taking on people like Gert van den Berg (Rhema), Greg Wilson (Forza), Peter Hills (Rugged SA Rhema), Lendl Jansen (Bull Forza), Brandon Hills (Titan Rhema) and Blane de Meillon (Fire Break Sting).

A wide variety of single seater cars will tackle the Monoposto races, led by Louis van der Merwe (Liabi Swift), Danien Archer (Advanced Wound Ray), Clint Baudoux (Ratel Ray), Corrie le Roux (Pigments Formula M), Koos Posthumus (Formula M), Johnny van der Merwe (Speads) and John Maurien (Lifestyle Ray).

Rounding out the programme will be races for Bridgestone Challenge Superbikes, with Hendrik Erasmus (Romic BMW S1000RR), Harry Potgieter (Green Kawasaki ZX10), Ian Thomas (Compressor Kawasaki ZX10), Tshepo Mazibuko (Wakahina Kawasaki ZX10), and Ian Harwood (TRP Kawasaki ZX10) at the head of the field.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, no spectators will be allowed.

