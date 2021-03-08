Inland series starts year with a bang

Andre de Kock

Veteran Hepburn takes class double in thrilling Red Star opener.

This year’s Inland circuit racing season kicked off in style at the Red Star Raceway near Delmas on Saturday, with five separate competition disciplines taking to the Mpumalanga circuit.

Top billing belonged to the Pre-1990 Sports and Pre-1980 Saloon Car categories, racing together from a 33-car grid. Willie Hepburn took his thundering Amtek Opel Rekord V8 to an easy opening Sports Car victory, chased to the flag by Rudolf de Vos (Chevrolet CanAm V8), Stefan Snyders (Steton Porsche 911 RSR) and Andre’ van der Merwe (Evapco Porsche 911 RSR).

The de Vos Little Chevy retired in a cloud of dust after losing a wheel early in race two, leaving Hepburn to win from Snyders, Van der Merwe and Peter Bailey (Bailey Cars Porsche 911 RSR).

Deon van Vuuren (Hoosier Mazda R100 Rotary) took the first Saloon Car race from Alan Green (Ford Escort), Andre’ ten Napel (TNMC Volkswagen Scirocco) and Johann Smith (JMS Mazda Capella Rotary). Stuart Konig (Northern Bolt Volkswagen Scirocco) won the next time, chased by Green, Van Vuuren and Ten Napel.

Jeffrey Kruger (Universal Health Birkin) won the first Lotus Challenge heat, followed by Thomas Falkiner (Adaptive Resource Taylon), Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Birkin) and Rudi Barnard (Barney’s Properties Birkin). Falkiner’s car developed electronic maladies in race two and Kruger swept to another victory, leading home Adlem, Barnard and Andre’ Human (Birkin).

The opening Clubmans race went to Stefan Snyders (Steton Porsche 911 RSR), leading home Marius Jacobs (AAA Recovery Opel Tigra Turbo), Dirk Lawrence (Azoic Honda Ballade) and Adrian Dalton (Xtra Clothing Volkswagen Golf Turbo). Both Snyders and Jacobs failed to make the second race start, which left Lawrence to take a brilliant victory ahead of Dalton, George Economides (Wealth Ave BMW 328i) and Fred Kruger (Honda CRX).

Behind them, Gavin Lundin (SilverGuard Datsun 1200) took both the Midvaal Historics races ahead of Travis Jensen (SV Tech Datsun 1200), Franz Jensen (Jensen Towing Datsun 1200) and Peder Jensen (Jensen Towing Datsun 1200).

The first Charlies SuperSpar Pursuit handicap race went to Werner Hartzenberg (Porsche 916), ahead of Wynand du Plessis (Porsche 944S), Mike Thompson (Ford Capri 3,0) and Willem van Niekerk (Marauder Ford). Bert van Aarle (Mazda MX-5), won the next time out, leading home Du Plessis, Clive Winterstein (Porsche 356A) and Jose Vasques (Mercedes-Benz W114).s

Rounding out the programme were two races for National Sports Cars. Glenton Rebello (Birkin S3) won on both occasions, chased to the flag by Gerald Wright (Sports 2000), Dean Wolson Sports 2000) and Gavin Rooke (Nash MW3).

The next round of the 2021 Inland Historical championship series will be held at the Free State Phakisa Raceway on Saturday, April 10.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.