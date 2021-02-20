Andre de Kock
Motorsport Editor
5 minute read
20 Feb 2021
3:32 pm
Motoring
Motoring | Motorsport | Premium

Remembering Tony Viana, BMW racing trailblazer

Andre de Kock

Few others have made such an impact on South Africa's motorsport scene.

South African circuit racing has a long and proud heritage, filled with amazing people. Some of them created awesome, unique cars, that came to life specifically to serve the Adrenaline Game gods. One of them was the legendary Tony Viana. Almost three decades since his untimely death, he is fondly remembered in racing circles. As driver, designer and tuner who headed up BMW South Africa's local circuit racing activities for a dozen memorable years in the eighties and early nineties, a large part of his legacy was creating two utterly unique BMW race cars. Viana, who ran a second-hand car...

