New WhatsApp feature will enable you to block people from adding you to groups

Logo of WhatsApp, the popular messaging service bought by Facebook for USD $19 billion, seen on a smartphone February 20, 2014 in New York. Facebook's deal for the red-hot mobile messaging service WhatsApp is a savvy strategic move for the world's biggest social network, even if the price tag is staggeringly high, analysts say. AFP PHOTO/Stan HONDA

If you don’t like random people adding you to groups on WhatsApp, the new ‘group privacy blacklist’ will stop strangers in your contacts list from adding you to groups.

WABetaInfo reported that while WhatsApp works on its long-awaited dark mode for Android, there’s a new privacy feature that the app could launch soon.

WhatsApp is working on new Group Privacy Settings. They are configuring this setting where the user can choose who can add them to groups. When the admin isn’t able to add the user to the group, the user will privately receive the invite.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has rolled out the feature partially for users in India:

“WhatsApp is working very hard on the feature in the recent few updates, in order to ensure the best bug-free experience for you, before the release for everyone,” says WABetaInfo.

There are still no details about when the feature will be released for everyone and users are urged to be patient.

WhatsApp has recently submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.19.289. This update brings a new feature that’s under development on both WhatsApp for Android and iOS.

Under group settings where it asks: “Who can add me to groups”, WhatsApp is replacing the “Nobody” option with a Blacklist feature that will allow users to choose “My Contacts Except…”.

If a user decides to choose the Blacklist feature, they won’t be able to switch back to “Nobody”.

WhatsApp is working on the same feature for the iOS app too.

The “Nobody setting” will be removed from the Group Privacy Settings only, but it will still be an option in the “Last Seen”, “Profile Picture” and “About” sections.

