New WhatsApp feature will enable you to block people from adding you to groups

WABetaInfo reported that while WhatsApp works on its long-awaited dark mode for Android, there’s a new privacy feature that the app could launch soon.

WhatsApp is working on new Group Privacy Settings. They are configuring this setting where the user can choose who can add them to groups. When the admin isn’t able to add the user to the group, the user will privately receive the invite.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has rolled out the feature partially for users in India:

WhatsApp Business beta for Android 2.19.40: WhatsApp is rolling out the Group Privacy Settings feature right now. pic.twitter.com/ZYjshHlJ7j — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 25, 2019

“WhatsApp is working very hard on the feature in the recent few updates, in order to ensure the best bug-free experience for you, before the release for everyone,” says WABetaInfo.

It will not yet be visible to users, even those who have updated to the WhatsApp beta version, as it is still under development.

There are still no details about when the feature will be released for everyone and users are urged to be patient.

WhatsApp has recently submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.19.289. This update brings a new feature that’s under development on both WhatsApp for Android and iOS.

Under group settings where it asks: “Who can add me to groups”, WhatsApp is replacing the “Nobody” option with a Blacklist feature that will allow users to choose “My Contacts Except…”.

If a user decides to choose the Blacklist feature, they won’t be able to switch back to “Nobody”.

WhatsApp is working on the same feature for the iOS app too.

The “Nobody setting” will be removed from the Group Privacy Settings only, but it will still be an option in the “Last Seen”, “Profile Picture” and “About” sections.

