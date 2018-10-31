Vodacom launches #SummerGigs

Vodacom unveiled its #SummerGigs campaign at the weekend in which customers can win great prizes and score data back that they’ve already used.

The campaign was at the Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates (which Pirates won 2-1).

The mobile carrier is offering customers the chance to win 100% of their data back on the day following any day where they use a minimum of 10MB of paid data to connect online.

Those who go all in and use their data for seven consecutive days will be entered into a monthly draw in which they stand a chance to win one of 15 Renault Dusters and a year’s supply of fuel to the value of R24,000. They also could win one of three cash prizes of R1 million.

“Summer is all about having fun and sharing this with family and friends. That’s why we want to ensure that customers can look forward to connecting with each other this summer, and even being rewarded for doing so,” Abey Mokgwatsane, Managing Executive of Brand and Communications at Vodacom, said.

“We make sure that we ramp up coverage at popular holiday spots across the country over the summer season so we’re confident that we will keep customers connected while continuing to deliver great value through innovations like #SummerGigs,” he added.

To be part of the #SummerGigs action, which runs from 27 October 2018 until 10 February 2019, Vodacom customers can opt in by dialling *133# or by downloading the My Vodacom App.

