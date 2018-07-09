New homes could be fitted with electric vehicle charge points

New proposals due to be unveiled by Transport Secretary Chris Grayling will assess if new homes and offices should be required to install charging points for electric vehicles.

Amanda Stretton, motoring editor at Confused.com says:

“New-build homes and offices should be fitted with charging points as standard practice. Our expert report shows that 72% of drivers said that “there aren’t many charging stations around” when asked what would discourage them from buying an electric vehicle.

“However, the government should be doing more to bring down the cost of buying an electric car, as the high cost of the initial outlay is holding people back from adopting this greener and cost-efficient technology.

“In five years-time drivers should really start to notice a difference in both the price tags of electric vehicles and more charging facilities as the EV infrastructure becomes embedded across our transport network.”