Refreshed Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio priced

Charl Bosch

Stellantis South Africa, after a wait of almost two years, have officially announced price and spec details of the facelift Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, as well as the performance Quadrifoglio Verde (QV) models.

Touching down in a slimmed-down lineup comprising four models in total, both are unchanged outside with the biggest tweaks reserved for the interior.

Standard across the range, the previously optional rotary dial 8.8-inch Uconnect infotainment system gains Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with the other additions being a new seven-inch instrument cluster, a wireless smartphone charger, rear USB port, redesigned centre console, upgraded materials, a new steering wheel and new gear lever.

Standard specification items consists of 19-inch alloy wheels on the Giulia and 20-inch wheels on the Stelvio with both sporting the following as standard:

dual-zone climate control

leather sport seats

sunroof

tyre pressure monitor

Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection

adaptive cruise control

rear parking sensors plus a reverse camera

Carbon boot spoiler standard on the Giulia Veloce. Note: Image is of the European model that features the Q4 all-wheel-drive system.

Reserved for the Stelvio are front parking sensors, two as opposed to one rear USB port, folding electric mirrors and bi-LED headlights in addition to:

red brake calipers

Hill Descent Control

Auto High Beam Assist

Blind Spot Assist

Lane Keep Assist

Forward Collision Warning

Blind Spot Monitoring

Driver Attention Alert

push-button start

keyless entry

Aside from the QV models, the standard Giulia and Stelvio consist of one model each with the Veloce replacing the base, Super and Stile versions of the former, and the Super remaining as the sole trim grade for the latter now that the undesignated base model has been dropped.

The arrival of the Veloce though means the Giulia receives the same outputs as the Stelvio with power from 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine rising from 147kW/330Nm to 206kW/400Nm. An eight-speed automatic transmission is once again standard on both with Alfa claiming a top speed of 240 km/h for the Giulia and 230 km/h for the Stelvio. Both will complete the 0-100 km/h dash in 5.7 seconds with the Giulia remaining rear-wheel-drive and the Stelvio all-wheel-drive.

Like the Giulia, the Stelvio remains as is outwardly.

Building on the changes applied to their siblings, the QV models boast carbon fibre exterior detailing, an Akropovic exhaust system and in the case of Giulia, 19-inch lightweight alloy wheels with the Stelvio riding on newly designed 20-inch wheels.

Unique to the interior are leather/Alcantara QV specific sport seats, real carbon fibre inserts, heated steering wheel, optional carbon fibre seat shells and in the case of the Stelvio, a 15-speaker sound system with the Giulia receiving aluminium anodised brake calipers and Blind Spot Monitoring.

Interior of the Stelvio which, like that of the Giulia, now comes standard with the 8.8-inch infotainment system.

No changes have taken place up front where the Ferrari-sourced 2.9-litre bi-turbo V6 punches out 375kW/600Nm. Hooked to a revised version of the eight-speed automatic box, the rear-wheel-drive Giulia QV will get from 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and hit 309 km/h, while the all-paw gripping Stelvio will complete the benchmark sprint in 3.8 seconds before topping out at 283 km/h.

Price

Now available with the hardcore Giulia GTA due later this year or early next year, all four models come as standard with a five year/100 000 km warranty and maintenance plan.

Giulia Veloce – R989 000

Giulia QV – R1 599 900

Stelvio Super – R1 159 900

Stelvio QV – R1 749 900

