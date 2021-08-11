Sharper Jaguar F-Pace embeds its teeth into South Africa

Charl Bosch

Entering its fifth year of production this year, and after being upgraded in the latter stages of 2020, Jaguar has now announced pricing details of the facelift F-Pace.

Following in the wheel tracks of the refreshed E-Pace introduced three months ago, the F-Pace’s exterior tweaks consists of a new front bumper with larger air intakes on the flanks, a new bonnet, an I-Pace inspired chicane graphic for the new LED taillights, a new tailgate and rear bumper, and redesigned headlights with an integrated ‘double J’ daytime running LEDs as well as the option of Coventry’s Pixel LED adaptive main beams.

As before, two styling package are offered; the R-Dynamic and R-Dynamic Black with the latter comprising of a black Jaguar Leaper emblem, gloss black 20-inch alloy wheels, gloss black roof rails and gloss black finishing for the grille, mirror caps, wing vents and window surrounds. Rounding the package off are red brake calipers.

Rear-end changes not as easy to identify.

Inside, the F-Pace follows other Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) models in receiving the new 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system with over-the-air updates, the customisable 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a new centre console featuring a wireless smartphone charger and the same steering wheel as the I-Pace.

As well as new seats with wider cushions, embroidered Jaguar Leaper front headrests, “Est. 1935 Jaguar Coventry” tags and revised ventilation with optional massaging function, Jaguar has also added new door casings, upgraded the materials and replace the rotary dial gear selector with a new toggle switch.

In addition, the F-Pace also gets JLR’s latest Active Noise Cancelling technology, Heads-Up Display, the ClearSight ground-view front camera, surround-view camera system now with Junction View, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, Clear Exit Monitor and the Cabin Air Purification Plus climate control with Purify setting.

Bespoke to the R-Dynamic Black are 30 as opposed to 10 colours for the ambient lighting system, a satin charcoal ash wood veneer and metal pedals.

Up front, Jaguar has streamlined the F-Pace’s engine line-up with a choice of two Ingenium turbodiesel and two turbo-petrol units, as well as the new plug-in hybrid with all being mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Like in Europe, the F-Pace also sports a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, but only on a single model with all derivatives coming as standard with the rear-biased Driveline Dynamics all-wheel-drive system.

With Jaguar also having done way with the traditional trim grade denominators in favour of base, R-Dynamic and R-Dynamic Black, the range kicks-off with the D200, whose 2.0-litre oil-burner produces 147kW/430Nm, and the similarly sized petrol-engine P250 rated at 184kW/365Nm.

Pivi Pro infotainment system and stubby new gear lever two of the biggest interior changes.

Capping the choices off, six-cylinder power comes in the form of the 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six that produces 294kW/550Nm in the petrol powered mild-hybrid P400 and 221kW/650Nm in the diesel engine D300, the former being the mentioned electrified model.

Joining the E-Pace as Jaguar’s second hybrid model, the F-Pace P400e combines the four-cylinder Ingenium petrol with a 17.1-kWh lithium-ion battery for a total output of 297kW/640Nm. The claimed all-electric range is 53 km with waiting time from 0-80% ranging from one hour 40 minutes using a seven kilowatt wallbox, to 30 minutes when plugged into a 32 kW fast charger. Although absent from the line-up, the F-Pace SVR is expected to join the range later this year.

Price

Standard across the F-Pace range is a five year/100 000 km service plan and warranty.

F-Pace D200 – R1 122 500

F-Pace D200 R-Dynamic – R1 190 500

F-Pace D200 R-Dynamic Black – R1 176 600

F-Pace P250 – R1 214 500

F-Pace P250 R-Dynamic – R1 282 400

F-Pace P250 R-Dynamic Black – R1 268 500

F-Pace D300 – R1 233 200

F-Pace D300 R-Dynamic – R1 301 000

F-Pace D300 R-Dynamic Black – R1 287 100

F-Pace P400 – R1 239 400

F-Pace P400 R-Dynamic – R1 307 300

F-Pace P400e – R1 610 100

E-Pace P400e R-Dynamic – R1 672 700

For more information, click here.