All-electric Audi e-tron line-up for South Africa revealed

Charl Bosch

Audi has set its electrification plans for South Africa in motion by announcing a line-up of six e-tron models confirmed from early next year.

Previewing the brand’s recently taken decision to become an all-electric only vehicle manufacturer by 2026, the models in question will include the e-tron 50 and 55 SUVs, the coupe-styled e-tron Sportback 55 and Sportback S, and the e-tron GT as well as the RS e-tron GT.

With overboost engaged, the RS e-tron GT produces 475kW/830Nm.

Shown for the first time on local soil at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring two years ago, the crossover styled e-tron is likely to arrive first with outputs of 230kW/540Nm in the entry-level 50 quattro and 300kW/664Nm in the 55 quattro that employs a 95kWh battery instead of the former’s 71.4kWh pack.

Performance-wise, the 55 will get from 0-100 km/h in 6.8 seconds and offer a range of 341km, while the 55 dispatches the benchmark sprint in 6.6 seconds with its claimed range being 436km. Respective top speeds are 190km/h and 200km/h.

e-tron Sportback in 55 guise.

Revealed in 2019, the Sportback employs the same battery, but as indicated, will have an S model that produces 320kW/808Nm or, for a few seconds, 370kW/973Nm on overboost.

Compared to the 55, which has a range of 446km and will do 0-100km/h in 5.7 seconds, the S can travel 368km between trips to the plug with 0-100km/h over in 4.5 seconds. Like the e-tron 55, the Sportback 55 has a top speed of 200km/h with the e-tron S upping the ante to 210km/h.

While offered in e-tron form, only the Sportback styled S will be offered in South Africa.

Unveiled in February this year, the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT, the latter being the first all-electric RS model, serves as Ingolstadt’s interpretation of the Porsche Taycan with the 93.4 kWh battery in both producing of 350kW/630Nm in the former and 440kW/830Nm in the latter.

Both feature an overboost function though that lifts output and torque to 390kW/640Nm in the GT and to 475kW in the RS, whose torque remains unchanged.

The original Audi e-tron will spearhead the brand’s electric range.

Top-speed wise, the GT is limited to 245km/h and the RS to 250km/h with the latter accelerating from 0-100km/h in 3.3 seconds, an uptake of eight tenths of a second over the GT. Claimed range is 488km for the GT and 472km for the RS.

More details, including final pricing and spec, will be announced next year or possibly towards the end of 2021. Details can however be found on audi.co.za.