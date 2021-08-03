Motoring News
Head above water as July new-vehicle sales remain afloat

Charl Bosch

Prevailing factors failed to curtail third-month-in-a-row gain.

New Ford Rangers being checked at the Silverton Plant outside Pretoria.

South Africa’s new vehicle sales remained on the up in the July for a third straight month, but only just with the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) attributing the marginal gain to the Covid-19 enforced level 4 lockdown, protests in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng as well as the cyberattack on Transnet.

Although down compared to May and June, overall sales for the month reflected an uptick of 1.7% from last year’s 32,405 to 32,949 with the various segments being mostly negative.

The only section that showed an improvement, new passenger vehicle sales recorded a jump of 9.1% from 18,856 to 20,575, while light commercial vehicles went the other way by shedding 8.1% from 11,165 to 10,266.

Ending the month in the red, medium and heavy duty commercial vehicle sales nosedived by 16.1% and 9.7% respectively with the former settling at 587 units and the latter at 1,521.

Hardest hit by the prevailing factors however was exports, which, after posting a record increase of 50.9% year-on-year last month, contracted by 33.1% from 2020’s 25,312 to this year’s 16,931.

“The devastating economic impact and unintended consequences of these actions not only caused a setback in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic but could prolong the economic recovery process and also have a lasting impact on the country’s challenges of dealing with poverty, inequality, and unemployment,” Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa said.

“Physical damages to assets and property, lost sales orders as well as the cancellation of new developments in the automotive industry are estimated at well over R3 billion. However, South Africans once again showed their goodwill and social solidarity during these challenging times.

“With the calm returning to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, the country moving to adjusted alert level 3 lockdown restrictions and the accelerated roll out of the vaccinations, the gradual recovery in the new vehicle market is anticipated to continue for the remainder of the year,” Mabasa concluded.

Out of the best performing manufactures, Toyota remained in front of Volkswagen with sales of 8,320 versus 5,078, with Hyundai displacing Ford to finish the month third on 2,698 compared to the Blue Oval’s 2,360. Nissan retained its fifth position with sales of 2,354 followed by Suzuki (1,532), Haval (1,525), Renault (1 522), Kia (1 557) and Isuzu (1,193).

JUNE TOP 50 BEST SELLERS

POSMODELUNITS
1Toyota Hilux2 836
2Ford Ranger1 620
3Volkswagen Polo Vivo1 619
4Volkswagen Polo1 369
5Toyota HiAce1 241
6Nissan NP200996
7Isuzu D-Max932
8Toyota Starlet747
9Nissan Navara701
10Toyota Fortuner685
11Renault Kwid647
12Toyota Urban Cruiser646
13Toyota Corolla Quest513
14Hyundai Venue504
15Renault Triber501
16Hyundai Atos481
17Hyundai Grand i10480
18Haval Jolion469
19Volkswagen Polo Sedan451
20Volkswagen Tiguan444
21Volkswagen T-Cross429
22Kia Sonet363
23Ford EcoSport357
24Kia Picanto351
25Suzuki S-Presso349
26Kia Picanto368
27Hyundai i20314
28 Kia Rio 310
29 Suzuki Ertiga 311
30Suzuki Swift299
31GWM P-Series285
32GWM Steed273
33Toyota Land Cruiser251
34Volkswagen T-Roc242
35Mazda CX-3230
36Mazda CX-5223
37Hyundai Creta221
38Renault Duster215
39Haval H2211
40Hyundai H100206
41Toyota Avanza206
42Kia Seltos197
43Suzuki Vitara Brezza192
44Mahindra Pik-up190
45Haval H6189
46Toyota RAV4183
47Nissan X-Trail173
48Ford Everest167
49Renault Sandero159
50Hyundai H-1138

