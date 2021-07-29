Second bite: China’s Chery returning to South Africa

Charl Bosch

The automaker's product line-up will only be revealed next month with sales likely to commence in or after September.

One of the original Chinese brands to have entered South Africa before quietly leaving some three years ago, Chery Automotive has announced its return from August with a line-up of completely new models.

One step up from the 3x is the Tiggo 5x. Image: motor1.com Brazil.

Returning as Chery South Africa, the brand, which set-up shop in 2009 selling the controversial but still successful Daewoo Matiz/Chevrolet Spark mimicking QQ3 – once South Africa’s cheapest new car – the J2 hatch and later the Volkswagen Golf sized J3, the J5 sedan and the Toyota RAV4 mirroring Tiggo SUV, while due to reveal its plans on 18 August, is only forecasted to have new models on showroom floors from September or possibly even later.

The seven-seat Tiggo serves as the flagship Chery badged SUV. Image: motor1.com Brazil

While still marketing the QQ3 in China, now reminiscent of the Kia Picanto and from the rear, the Citroën C1 as well as the Fiat Panda, the brand is anticipated to focus largely on SUVs with its portfolio consisting of the Tiggo 3x that will rival the Ford EcoSport and Volkswagen T-Cross, the segment up Tiggo 5x aimed at the Kia Seltosm and Hyundai Creta, the Toyota RAV4 and Volkswagen Tiguan rivalling Tiggo 7 and the range-topping seven-seat Tiggo 8.

The more premium focused TX from Chery’s upmarket Exeed marque.

In addition, the brand could potentially also look towards its upmarket Exeed and Jetour marques that comprise solely out of SUVs and powered largely by in-house developed turbocharged petrol engines ranging from 1.5 to 2.0-litres paired to six or seven dual-clutch transmissions. More details will therefore be revealed on said date next month.